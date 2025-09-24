Investigation Of Rivers Finances During Emergency Rule Not Bad Idea –Idimogu

Hon Jude Idimogu is a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. In this interview with FELIX NWANERI, he speaks on President Bola Tinubu’s suspension of the state of emergency on Rivers State and the move by members of the State House of Assembly to probe outgone administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

What is your take on the reinstatement of the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, following President Tinubu’s suspension of the state of emergency on the state?

The recent political development is a demonstration of the inherent democratic character of the President. I’ve always known President Tinubu as a democrat, who knows his onions and would always do the right thing at the right time.

So, being a man of his word, I am not surprised that he has reinstated Governor Fubara. I therefore urged those involved in the imbroglio, directly or indirectly, to sheath their swords and give peace a chance for the progress and development of Rivers State.

I don’t expect anything less and I believe that Fubara, by now, must have also learnt his lessons. I also believe that others involved in the crisis that led to the emergency rule and temporary suspension of democracy in Rivers would have equally learnt their lessons and should give peace a chance.

Nobody knows it all but they should realise that they are representatives of the people, and as a result, should act in the interest of the people of Rivers State.

Besides Governor Fubara and members of the state House of Assembly, who were the major actors in the political battle, I also believe that the immediate past governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, by now, must have learnt some lessons too.

Wike as Fubara’s political godfather, no matter whatever must have transpired, should close ranks with other political stakeholders in the state, so that peace can reign in the state. He should realsie that there will hardly be any meaningful development in the state if the political crisis continues.

What do you make of the belief in some quarters that it just peace of the grave yard for now as battle for 2027 tickets will trigger another round of political battle in the state?

When they became friends, godfather and godson, I was not there and most of us were not there. So, they know how they started, and I believe that they can amend whatever that led to their quarrel and move forward.

It is all about political interest, so sometimes people disagree, but the most important thing is that you disagree to agree. I want the duo to understand that, whatever position they are holding right now, they are holding them on trust for the people.

So, Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and Fubara as governor of Rivers State, should know that the interest of Rivers people and Nigerians is more important and paramount than their individual interest.

However, with wisdom, they can balance both interests because I am aware that some people ensured that they got there. So, they should not betray the trust of those people that ensured that they got there

. I will also advise those who make demands or requests to ensure that their demands are not in conflict with the collective interest of Rivers people and Nigerians.

What lessons do you think that Rivers political stakeholders should learn from the emergency rule?

The events in Rivers State have offered opportunity for us to learn and to improve on whatever we are doing as political office holders and representatives of the people. So, I hope that lesson from the emergency rule should something that would be useful to Wike, Fubara and other stakeholders.

What do you say to those who believe that President Tinubu was wrong in declaring the emergency rule?

The President is a democrat, a man of peace and a man who respects the rule of law. I am not saying that he is perfect but I believe that the opportunity given to him as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is one he will use to do well for the country.

Forget about whatever distraction the opposition is causing, there is no doubt that President Tinubu means well for Nigeria.

And whereas those in opposition may claim that they are doing their job by putting the party in power on its toes, Nigerians should give the President maximum support. There is a saying that Rome was not built in a day, so we should give him the support he needs to rebuild the country.

Everyone agrees that the President inherited an economy that was comatose but we can testify to the fact he is doing everything humanly possible to revamp it. So, he needs our support because his success is our success.

Members of the Rivers State Assembly have resolved to investigate the state’s expenditure during the six-month emergency rule under Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd). What is your take on that?

There is nothing wrong with asking someone to render account of his stewardship. At times, we are just afraid of the unknown, but there is nothing wrong with probing a public office holder.

It is unfortunate that Nigeria has become a nation that people will just run as their personal companies. It is absolutely wrong. So, I support the call for the administrator to be probed.

There is no big deal in holding Ibas accountable. All he needs to do is to say this is what I received from the Federal Government and this is how I spent it. After all, it is public funds; it is not his personal funds. So, with due respect, let the President encourage that and get it done.

You are invariably saying that besides members of the Rivers Assembly, President Tinubu should step into the matter…

Yes, I want President Tinubu to use this opportunity to show Nigerians that he can hold some people accountable by ensuring that the man, who headed the government of Rivers State during the emergency rule period, renders account of his stewardship. Of course, all the allocations that accrued to the state during Ibas reign should be accounted for.

So, there is nothing wrong with the move by the state Assembly. It will also be a lesson to other people, who might even have opportunity like that tomorrow.

But if he just sweeps everything under the carpet, it will continue to breed corruption. You and I know that corruption thrives because nobody is held accountable. A situation, where public office holders render account only to their godfathers or those that appointed them into offices, is wrong.

We cannot continue to do things that way. So, I will encourage President Tinubu to use the Rivers case as an example to let Nigerians know that, yes, he can hold people accountable. All of us will learn from it if he does that.