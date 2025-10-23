Investigation Of Defected Politically Exposed Persons Will Continue – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared that the defection of politically exposed persons (PEPs) with pending corruption cases to other political parties will not halt ongoing investigations or prosecutions.

The anti-graft agency’s position follows concerns that the recent wave of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might be an attempt by some PEPs to evade prosecution.

However, the EFCC described such speculations as unfounded, stressing that political affiliation offers no shield from accountability.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, stated that the Commission has undergone major reforms in the past two years, aimed at deepening transparency, fairness, and professionalism.

Uwujaren disclosed that part of these reforms included ending the practice of imposing harsh bail conditions, a move he described as the “end of the weaponisation of bail.”

According to him, “Olukoyede reviewed the Commission’s processes and procedures, banning the weaponisation of bail terms and supervising the development of policies on sting operations, gift management, and exhibit room security.”

On staff integrity, the EFCC spokesman emphasized that the Chairman has continued to uphold the principle that “you cannot use corruption to fight corruption.”

“From day one, he has continued to harp on integrity and zero tolerance for unethical behaviour. He set the tone by declaring his assets and mandating all personnel to do the same.

“Staff who fell short of the Commission’s core values were disciplined accordingly. In 2024, 27 officers were dismissed for various acts of misconduct. That number has since increased to 55 in the last two years. Among them was an officer in the Kaduna Zonal Directorate who tampered with items in the exhibit room. He was not only dismissed but is currently being prosecuted,” Uwujaren stated.

Also speaking, the Director of Legal Services, Mr. Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), reaffirmed that there is no intention within the Commission to shield anyone based on political realignment.

“To the best of my knowledge, there is no plan to protect any individual who shifts allegiance from one party to another. In the days ahead, Nigerians will witness more high-profile convictions,” he said.

On the review of longstanding corruption cases, the EFCC disclosed that several stalled prosecutions have been revived under the current leadership.

“Among them are the cases involving Fred Ajudua; former PDP Chairman, Haliru Bello Mohammed; former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki; and former Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ngozi Olojeme,” the statement added.

The Commission further hinted at significant recoveries of proceeds of crime within the two years of Olukoyede’s leadership.