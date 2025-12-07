Investigation: How Immigration Officials Enrolled, Produced 850 Passports In 48 Hrs

…Distribution to commence on Monday

After initial logistical issues, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has enrolled about 850 Nigerians in the United Kingdom (UK), with the same number of passports ready for collection, investigation by Saturday Telegraph has revealed.

It was gathered that the passport intervention exercise, which was put together by the Nigerian Community, started from Birmingham through Manchester. It had many stops in UK.

Highly-placed officials, who spoke with this platform in confidence, said the exercise was “very successful”, as Immigration officers deployed worked extra hours, to ensure the enrolment of the said number.

“Plans have been concluded for all the Nigerians enrolled to start receiving them from Monday, December 8.

“Let’s look at it from the angle of how successful the exercise has been, regardless of the initial logistical challenge, which cannot be attributed to NIS entirely”, a senior establishment source said in confidence.

Another source, who spoke in similar vein, said: “The exercise had many stops in the UK but starting from Birmingham and Manchester.

“It was put together by Nigerian Community in the UK and Nigerian High Commission in London, UK to address and attend to Nigerians in the UK who are unable to get early appointment at the Hig Commission for passport service.

“Like every human venture, it had some initial hiccups on by logistical issues, from late arrival to the venue by organizers, to early arrival by Nigerians.

There is no doubt that some of our people arrived as early as 6am on the first day.

“However, as soon as initial issues were resolved, the team set out immediately, covering a lot of grounds in the process.

“In fact, the well-trained and calm officers put in extra hours, in a bid to ensure that almost everyone that came were attended to.

“As we speak now, almost 850 Nigerians have been enrolled and passports produced.

“They should expect to receive them from Monday”.

He concluded by saying that: “As the train moves to other cities in the UK attending to Nigerians in their numbers, it is hoped the standard set is maintained while lessons leaned from the initial hiccups are addressed”.