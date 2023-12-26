The Adamawa State Police Command, has disclosed and confirmed the attack of gunmen on Kwapre community in Hong Local Government Area of the State.

The command spokesperson,SP Suleiman Nguroje, said; the incident happened on Monday, Christmas day, and investigation had since commenced.

According to him, Commissioner of Police, Babatola Afolabi, has deployed officers and directed an investigation.

He urged the general public to report any suspicious character to the police and other security agencies to ensure security in the state and country at large.

District Head of Dugwaba, Mr Simon Buba, also confirmed to newsmen that; two persons were killed during the attack.

According to him, the gunmen were suspected to be members of Boko Haram who invaded with motorcycle, carted away food items and rushed towards Sambisa Forest.