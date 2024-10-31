Investigate Human Killing For God’s Claim On Ibadan Radio, ICIR Charges IGP

Share

…Says Isese detests human killing

Against a recent claim by a man that he had killed many persons for Orisa (God) in Ibadan, the President of the International Council for Ifá Religion (ICIR), Dr Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, has said that there is nothing like human sacrifice in Yoruba Traditional Religion.

Fakayode disclaimed the viral video which had circulated on the Internet which was recorded at a popular Radio Station in Ibadan, Fresh FM recently. He called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to beam security searchlight on the claim and unearth those who might have collaborated with the faceless man to discredit traditional religion in the South West.

According to a statement signed by Fakayode and made available to New Telegraph, “the video sent on the Internet showed only the owner of the Radio, Yinka Ayefele, interviewing the man whose face was not shown. The interviewee said he had killed many people for Òrìṣà”.

Saying that the claim was fabricated with the aim of tarnishing the image of the Yoruba Traditional Religion, Fakayode said “Our attention has been drawn to a viral video, allegedly made in the Yinka Ayefele studio of Fresh FM in Ibadan where a man whose face was not shown said he had killed many human beings for Òrìsà.

“It has been said before, and we will continue to reiterate the fact that Yoruba Traditional Religion, which is called Isese, abhors human killing and true Isese worshippers are repulsed upon seeing human blood.

“Those behind this campaign have used every means to tarnish what the Creator gave us to worship him, but we will continue to speak against it. Using human parts or blood for money or whatever ritual is alien to our religion and we will continue to fight against it.

“We are surprised that a respected Radio Station in Ibadan can be used to launch this campaign of calumny against us and our cherished Isese, but we are using this opportunity to call on the Inspector General of Police and the Oyo State Police Command to immediately launch an investigation into the man’s claim to unearth the truth and arrest him and his sponsors.”

He further said that the ICIR has instructed its lawyer to work with Yinka Ayefele in order to get the identity of the self-acclaimed ritual killer for the security agencies to do the needful. “We also advise Isese adherents to be calm and patient as we are sure that we will get to the bottom of the fabrication,” he urged.

