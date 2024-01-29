Investigate Corruption Allegations Against Ayade, NGO Tells EFCC

…Anti-Graft Agency: We’ll probe all pending petitions, cases

…Ayade invited commissions to witness bidding processes – Source

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Network Against Corruption And Trafficking Initiative (NACAT), on Monday, challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to open an investigation into allegations of corruption and abuse of office contained in a petition submitted to it in May 2023 against former Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade.

The anti-corruption network, which made the appeal at a press conference addressed by its Executive Director (Investigation), Tega Oghenedoro, and Operations Manager, Stanley Ugagbe, wondered why Ayade was not listed among the former states’ chief executives to face investigation, and prosecution.

In a swift reaction, however, a highly-placed source at the headquarters of the EFCC, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, assured that all pending petitions and cases against former governors will be acted upon.

In a similar vein, a senior aide of the former governor, who craved anonymity, said his boss was not afraid of accounting for his stewardship as according to him, the professor of environmental science had invited anti-corruption commissions to witness the bidding processes leading to the award of some contracts during his tenure.

However, the NGO urged the commission to provide a status report on its petition regarding the chicken processing factory (aka Calachika), CALA Noodles Factory, Packaging Factory, and Feed Mill Ltd.

It pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to sustain the applause he has continued to receive in the fight against graft, by ordering the EFCC to act on its petition.

“The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking Initiative (NACAT) wishes to start by commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for allowing an encouraging environment for the anti-corruption fight to thrive.

“The recent moves by anti-graft agencies to revive the fight against corruption and nepotism have come as a surprise to many Nigerians, especially since the electioneering campaigns for this government were not centred on anti-corruption.

“We dare say, that with the current indices, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the new Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is showing capacity and proving fast that his many years of experience, both as a seasoned lawyer and a regulatory compliance consultant, specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence were not only on pages of papers.

“The anti-graft community thanks him and calls on him to continue fervently in this current trajectory.

‘The EFCC’s decision to revisit the corruption cases of former governors is laudable and has the support of all civil society organisations in Nigeria especially that of the NACAT.

“We are, however, concerned by the fact that, despite the plethora of facts and figures, audit reports and account statements which (allegedly) indict the former Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, as submitted to the Headquarters of the EFCC, nothing tangible is seen to have happened.

‘The NACAT is hereby calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a status report as the curious Nigerian public wishes to know”.

“There is no petition brought that the Commission will not work upon. It might not be at the speed which they want, because of the volume of the work.

“Certainly, there is no way you will bring something and the Commission will not act. What is the cover-up there? There is no way such information will be covered up. Shortly, they are going to hear from the commission.

Efforts to get the Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Mr. Dele Oyewale, were not successful, as at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, Ayade’s former close aide referred New Telegraph to a statement the former had made thus: “The superhighway and deep seaport projects are in good progress. Only yesterday, there was a major opening of the bid and about 71 different companies have bided.

“We are using this opportunity to call on EFCC, ICPC, NGOs and other organisations to please come and watch the bid evaluation process which will take about 10 days.

“The essence of inviting the anti-graft agencies is to demonstrate the transparency in the process of arriving at a preferred bidder commencing works under our proposed deep seaport and superhighway”.

Responding to a message, the former Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Chris Ita, said: “My brother didn’t my appointment end on May 29, 2023?

‘In any case, any follower of events in Cross River in the past few days knows that this is a politically motivated hatchet job.

“When a witch cries in the night and a baby dies in the morning, you don’t have to look far for what killed the child”