Investigate Complicity In Plateau Christmas Killing, AIG Makama Tells FG

Insecurity has become a monthly nightmare for the residents of Plateau State, and the recent attack in Bokkos and Barking Ladi Local Government Areas of the state on Christmas Eve further added to the growing concerns.

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) and the current Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, in Plateau State, AIG Dabup Makama rtd, who spoke on the incident, accused the formal security architecture of the state of complicity and failure to rise to their primary responsibility of securing lives and property of the good people of the state.

AIG Makama rtd said further in an interview that the primary role of Operation Rainbow is to complement the efforts of the formal security forces in the state by providing timely intelligence through their desk officers at the local government level, which is then channelled to the appropriate quarters.

“It is a very sad situation because, before this massacre, an intelligence report by Operation Rainbow alerted the formal security forces in the state of what was about to happen, regrettably our people were killed in hundreds and the formal security forces did nothing to avert this killing.

“I commend President Bola Tinubu, who sent Vice President Kashim Shettima and the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu for an on-the-spot assessment of the level of destruction and killing of innocent people carried out in our dear state.

“This is terrorism at the highest level and perpetrators must be brought to book.

“According to intelligence gathered from some displaced persons among the victims, it was alleged that some military personnel were seen firing at innocent persons during this killing.

“For us to have a lasting solution to the insecurity that Plateau State is currently facing, President Tinubu should mandate holistic investigation of the complicity of the security forces in the state and the finding should be made public,” he stated.

AIG Makama (rtd) further said; “The promise of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State before and after assuming office, if you recall, is to revamp Operation Rainbow, which was approved by the Nigerian President and created by the enabling law of the Plateau State House of Assembly to further complement the formal security forces in the state.

“The Governor has ordered the deployment of trained 600 people, who are going to be identified by their uniforms as Operation Rainbow’s Neighbourhood Operatives, to commence the internal first-line defence of their various Local Government Areas (LGAS) in the state.”

He stressed that in a strong show of support for Operation Rainbow, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has also assured of the readiness of his government to acquire gadgets to boost the efforts of Operation Rainbow in combating insecurity and ensuring the safety of the good people of Plateau State.

He explained that with the increasing death toll in the recent attacks, the state government and the security forces are striving to bring to an end the nightmare of insecurity that has plagued Plateau State.

“The deployment of Operation Rainbow, along with the additional officers, signifies a united front against the threat to the peace and well-being of the residents.

“As the call for full investigation into the Christmas killings takes the Centre stage, it is hoped that those responsible will be brought to justice, and measures will be implemented to prevent future tragedies,” he said.

AIG Dabup Makama (rtd) is a man with an impressive track record, having served in various capacities since he joined the Police force since 1986.

He has served patriotically and risen as far as the Commissioner of Police in states like Anambra, Ogun, Benue, Kwara, Akwa Ibom and the enviable Assistant Inspector-General of Police in 2020 before he retired.

AIG Makama rtd has just been announced as a traditional ruler in Mikang Local Government of Plateau State.