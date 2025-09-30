Tinubu: Investigate, Bring Arise TV Anchor Maduagwu’s Killers To Justice

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the death of Ms. Somtochikwu ‘Sommie’ Maduagwu, an Arise Television anchor, and ensure that those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice without delay.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President received the news of Ms. Maduagwu’s death with deep sorrow. The journalist was reportedly killed during a robbery attack at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the management and staff of Arise News Television, as well as the entire Nigerian media fraternity over the painful loss.

“Ms. Maduagwu was a promising professional journalist whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner,” the President said.

He further instructed security and law enforcement agencies to conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay.

While commiserating with the bereaved family, the President assured Nigerians that his administration remained firmly committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, pledging to strengthen measures to combat crime in all its forms.