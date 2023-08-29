Investigate Abiodun For Diverting LG Funds, Adebutu Tells Ogun Assembly

…”We have been augmenting LG funds”, govt insists

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has called for the impeachment of Governor Dapo Abiodun for allegedly siphoning the statutory Federal Allocation due to the state’s Local Governments in the last two years.

Recall that the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo has written petitions to the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) calling for the investigation of the governor over the alleged diversion of local government funds.

Adedayo had also written a letter to former governor Olusegun Osoba informing the former governor that Abiodun had not paid a dime to Local government accounts as Federal allocation in the last two years.

But, reacting to the allegations, Adebutu called on members of the State House of Assembly to investigate Abiodun and commence the impeachment process of the governor if found guilty.

Adebutu who spoke through his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya in Abeokuta on Tuesday said the governor has violated the constitution and committed an impeachable offence, hence he must be punished.

Adebutu said, “The local government chairman has also written a letter to the Speaker of the House of Assembly which we believe that the Speaker will not sweep the letter under the carpet because he is one of the team members of the governor.

“This is purely an impeachable offence, if this is found to be true, it is an impeachable offence and we are really watching the House of Assembly members to see how they are going to follow this through and to see their action and steps they will take when this letter is brought to the floor of the House.

“Thank God we are not having the usual rubber stamp House of Assembly in Ogun state now. We have very responsible, very committed members of PDP who are also in the House of Assembly now and I’m sure from what we have heard from our members this morning they are already taking steps to ensure that the Rule of Law is being followed on this matter.

“We believe that he will bring the letter out and read on the floor of the House and we believe the members of the House will do the needful”.

Adebutu noted that the local government chairman’s outburst has confirmed his allegation of the diversion of N153 billion in local government funds by Abiodun.

He also called on the anti-graft agencies to investigate Abiodun for allegedly embezzling local government funds.

Adebutu lamented that the Abiodun-led administration has rendered local government administration redundant and stifled development at the grassroots level.

“The money that was meant to be used by the local government to make the lives of the people better is being siphoned. If you go around Ogun state, all the trunk C roads and local government roads are in terrible states.

“The local government chairmen are just sitting down warming the benches at their respective local governments. We are very glad that this is coming from a serving local government chairman, we have been vindicated.

“The truth has actually prevailed, we will follow this through, The party and my principal will follow this through the petitions he has written to EFCC and ICPC to ensure that they actually act on and these petitions are not swept under the carpet.

“We want EFCC and the ICPC who have received the letters from the Chairman of the Ijebu East local government area in Ogun state to act and beam their searchlight into what has happened to the N153b of Ogun state local government since the inception of Dapo Abiodun – led administration”, Adebutu said.

But, reacting to the allegation, the state government denied tampering with local government funds.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Lekan Adeniran in a statement to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday insisted that the Abiodun-led administration has been augmenting the funds allocated to local governments in the state from the Federation Account to enable them to meet their obligations.

“Between May 2023 when the Governor was sworn in for the second term and July 2023, the JAAC shared among 20 local governments N4.531b, N4.444b and N4.497b respectively on first line charges and just last week N5.2b was shared among the local governments for the month of August, “the government said.