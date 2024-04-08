InvestAfrica Summit To Empowering African Economies For Sustainable Growth

InvestAfrica Ltd has announced the forthcoming InvestAfrica Economic Summit & Exhibition 2024, scheduled for May 14 and 15, 2024. A statement over the weekend said the landmark event, which will take place at C7 Conference Centre, Craighall Road, Glasgow, G4, would serve as a dynamic platform for collaboration, investment, and dialogue, bringing together representatives from African nations, non-African countries, government entities, businesses, and investors. According to the convener, Mr. Kunle Aderemi, CEO of InvestAfrica Ltd, the summit aims to bolster economic development across the African continent by fostering strategic partnerships and promoting investment opportunities. He said, with a focus on enhancing Africa’s SMEs and expanding trading opportunities, the event was poised to catalyse growth and innovation in key sectors.

According to him, highlights of the InvestAfrica Economic Summit & Exhibition 2024 include a two-day event where participants will engage in a comprehensive agenda spanning two days, featuring investment presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions aimed at exploring avenues for economic empowerment. There will also be fireside discussions where esteemed thought leaders and industry experts will lead engaging fireside discussions, offering insights into the challenges and opportunities facing African economies, particularly SMEs. It will also involve gala night and awards that will celebrate achievements and recognise exemplary contributions to African development, underscoring the importance of collaboration and innovation.

There will also be a post-summit engagement that will enable attendees have the opportunity for continued engagement and networking across the UK, further strengthening ties and fostering collaboration. Endorsed by the Iyaloja of Nigeria, Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the InvestAfrica Economic Summit & Exhibition 2024 promises to be a game-changer in attracting investments to Africa. With a theme focused on enhancing Africa’s SMEs and opening up trading opportunities, the event has garnered significant interest from a diverse array of speakers representing various industries and professions. Speaking about the summit, Mr. Soji Amusan, a partner, stated: “The InvestAfrica Economic Summit & Exhibition 2024 represents a unique opportunity to drive sustainable economic growth across Africa. By bringing together stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, we aim to foster collaboration, innovation.