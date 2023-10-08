Invest More In Sports To Curb Anti-Social Activities, Ex-Inter Tells FG

Former Football International, Peter Rufa’i has asked the Federal Government to invest more in sports to curb anti-social activities of separatists’ tendencies and terrorism.

His views were contained in a statement issued by the President of ISACA in Abuja, Emmanuel Omoke after the community day celebrations of Digital Trust professionals.

Rufai, who was a resource person at the event said sporting activities have the potential of bridging the gaps in the country already created by misapplication of youthful talents and energy.

Rufai quipped: “Sporting activities have a way of disciplining the young people. They will see the importance of teamwork, tolerance, perseverance and respect. If they fail to observe these principles, they will lose the game. Next time, you see them trying to play by the rules. That is how sports remould our thinking and behaviours”.

Lauding ISACA for using sporting events to mark this year’s community day, Rufai said the society stands to gain more if the Government pay more attention to sports.

“This initiative by ISACA is a great one. It is about sports development in the country. It is about wellbeing and wellness. It is also about reducing vices in the community. Generally, I think this is a great project by ISACA”, Rufai said.

Sharing a similar view in his lecture to ISACA members and sports lovers at Jabi Lake corridors, the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Sports, Prof. Olawale Moronkola said it was appalling that the media pay more attention to promoting reality shows that have no positive impact on the youth rather than encouraging sports.

“What ISACA has done today will go down in history as one of the events that impacted the communities. I keep advocating that the energy we channel to some TV programs which do not actually impact positively on the youth should be redirected to sports and education. That is the way to promote unity in the country, foster wellness and reduce all forms of criminality”, Moronkola said.

As a part of activities to mark its 2023 Community Day in Abuja, ISACA organized field events and lectures on the potential of sports in Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

ISACA President, Abuja Chapter, Emmanuel Omoke said the organization will continue to promote activities that will impact positively on the lives of the people of Nigeria and beyond.