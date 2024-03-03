Invest More in Intellectual Property

UTO Entertainer Advise Budding Artistes

Nigerian fast rising musician, Uchenna Anyanwu, professionally known as Uto Entertainer, is excited about unveiling his new single titled, ‘Hello’ UTO Entertainer, who has carved a niche for himself says his songs are widely accepted and has impacted his fans. Following the success of his recently released singles “Guy Like Me” which featured Reminsce, the multi-talented artiste is set to released another song ‘Hello’.

He is enthusiastic with hope that it will be one of the biggest hits of the year. Fast-rising Nigerian Singer, UTO Entertainer, has continued to break boundaries since the release of his previous hit and has gained more prominence. UTO Entertainer added that one of the challenges in the African music industry is equal participation in terms of investment and infrastructure. According to him, “Intellectual property is one way to create a unique economy for the African music industry”.

He advised up-and- coming African artists to see themselves as start ups and invest more in intellectual prop erty. T h e s i n g e r believes m u s i c is life because African s o n g s a n d culture have been exported to the international communities around the world and has shaped global audiences positively. He also believes that he would emerge as the Next Rated Artist Of the year this season. multi-talented singer UTO Entertainer has been working tirelessly lately to fill his fan’s eardrums with a top-notch song.

He has worked hard to also make his songs catchy and have a lot of impact. “My fans are in for a treat”, he said. UTO Entertainer also disclosed that his songs are on Audiomack.