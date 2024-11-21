Invest More In Education, Health, Peter Obi Urges FG

Share

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria for more investment in education and health sectors.

Peter Obi who spoke at the First International Conference of Peaceland University, Enugu, with the theme ‘Digitalisation in Education, Staying Ahead of The Curve,’ said Nigeria would have more responsible citizens if governments and private individuals invested in the education sector.

He stressed the critical role of education in national development and why governments should prioritize investment in education for national development.

The Labour Party chieftain explained that “in today’s fast-paced world, where changes in technology are happening so fast, we need to ensure that our education system is continually adapted to these growing changes in the digital space for learning to remain productive.

“To stay ahead of the curve, we must embrace innovative technologies and strategies in our education system.

“Many global institutions of learning are getting digitalized to enable them to offer more flexible learning opportunities to students.

For example, the biggest university in the world today, by student enrollment is Indira Gandhi National Open University, India. It boasts about 7 million students. But the remarkable thing about it is that it delivers distance learning to millions of students through digital technology.”

The former governor of Anambra State noted that the digitalization of education can help to bridge the infrastructure gap affecting education in the country.

“Digitalization in education will, no doubt, offer increased access to education, by breaking physical barriers and ensuring greater access to education.

It is also cost-effective, in that it will reduce the overwhelming cost of physical infrastructure associated with educational investments.

“If we invest aggressively in education, we will raise responsible citizens of society who will contribute productively to our national development,” Obi added.

