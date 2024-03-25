Invest Massively In Agriculture, Obi Urges Kebbi Govt

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has asked the Kebbi State government and stakeholders to invest massively in Agriculture.

Obi who made this known while speaking in the North West geopolitical zone highlighted the huge agricultural grounds and made comparisons with Ukraine, which despite having less cultivated land recently gave grains to Nigeria.

Obi asserted that the future of Nigeria depends on investments in agriculture, claiming that it has the potential to address issues like food insecurity, inflation, poverty, and instability.

Noting that Nigeria has the most uncultivated land in the world, primarily in its northern regions, he urged the Federal Government to give agriculture top priority over oil.

He said: “With effective agriculture production, the sector has the capacity to take millions of Nigerians out of poverty and address the problems of insecurity in the country.

“In addition, agriculture is the basic foundation for attaining food security, eliminating hunger, and also serving as a foreign exchange earner to stabilise any economy.

“I am on a private visit to Kebbi State, as I have already visited Nasarawa, Niger, and Sokoto States to be part of the Ramadan breakfast with our fellow Muslims and identify areas of need where I can assist.”