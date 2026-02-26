Invest In The First 1,000 Days: How Early Care Is Transforming Lives In Adamawa

The first 1,000 days of a child’s life — from conception to a second birthday — have been described as a once-in-a-lifetime window that determines a child’s survival, brain development and future productivity. That message took centre stage in Yola as stakeholders, journalists and health experts gathered for the launch of the First 1,000 Days Campaign led by UNICEF in Adamawa State.

The call was clear: invest massively in maternal and child nutrition now or risk irreversible damage to the next generation. Speaking at the event, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Bauchi, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, described the period as “the most critical window for developing human capital.” She warned that malnutrition in Nigeria’s North East remains “worrisome and devastating,” largely due to low awareness and poor access to maternal healthcare.

“Though Nigeria remains one of the highest contributors to maternal and under-five mortality globally, with the highest under-five mortality rate in West Africa, over 60 per cent of births still occur at home,” she emphasised. According to her, failure to attend full antenatal care (ANC) and deliver under skilled supervision exposes mothers and babies to avoidable risks. She stressed that child survival depends heavily on exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, timely immunisation against killer childhood diseases and the introduction of safe, nutritious complementary feeding using locally available foods. Dr. Takwale Joseph Vawa, the Maternal Perinatal Child Death Surveillance and Response (MPCDSR) Desk Officer, reinforced the urgency.

He described the first 1,000 days as “a window of opportunity for physical growth and brain development,” warning that “damage done during the mentioned period is often irreversible.” He disclosed that 45 per cent of underfive mortality is linked to malnutrition. Inadequate nutrient intake during pregnancy, he said, leads to low birth weight, growth failure and increased vulnerability to infections.

“This period forms the foundation for lifelong health, learning and productivity,” he added. Participants urged governments at all levels to treat nutrition spending not as a recurring social cost but as a strategic investment in human development. They called for increased budgetary allocations, stronger primary healthcare systems and expanded access to micronutrient-rich diets, maternal services, immunisation and breastfeeding programmes.

With rising food prices and economic pressures tightening public finances, experts argued that scaling up proven nutrition interventions remains one of the most cost-effective ways to safeguard future GDP growth. Beyond speeches, the impact of integrated health and sanitation investments was evident during field visits to Shelleng and Ganye local government areas.

In Shelleng, the Adamawa State Government, in collaboration with the Netherlands Government under the Accelerating Sanitation and Water for All (ASWA) programme and supported by UNICEF, has improved access to clean water in schools. Monitoring visits to Pilot Primary School and GDSS Primary School in Kiri community showed pupils now have safe water within school premises through projects implemented with the Adamawa State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA). Dr. Rafique noted that access to water is a fundamental right

Before the intervention, pupils often left school to fetch water from distant rivers or boreholes, exposing them to danger and missing classes. “Children should be safe in school. Going outside the school environment to fetch water is not safe; hence the commitment of UNICEF to ensuring their safety, education and hygiene,” she said. Headmaster Umar Saidu Richard described the project as “a major relief,” noting that pupils no longer abandon lessons or risk crossing busy roads in search of water.

Shelleng Council WASH Coordinator Gideon Emmanuel added that extended water access points now serve the wider community. For pupils like Edith Meshak, the change is personal. “Before now, we had to leave our classes to fetch water from the river or a nearby borehole.

We missed lessons because of that. Today, we have water in our school and we are very happy,” she said. Local officials report broader gains: reduced open defecation, improved hygiene awareness and increased hospital visits for antenatal and child delivery services.

Hygiene Promotion Officer Judith Y. Hetteh and Nutrition Officer Hannatu Koliro confirmed that health campaigns have significantly reduced local health challenges, with women better informed about hygiene and the critical first 1,000 days. In Ganye, similar results are evident. Solar-powered boreholes, household toilets, routine immunisation, nutrition education and school-based hygiene programmes have dramatically reduced diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid and other water-borne diseases.

The District Head of Gurumpawo, Alhaji Hammantukur Mohammed Gisilanbe, called the intervention a turning point. He recalled that open defecation once contaminated rivers and streams, but now, failure to build a toilet is seen as taboo because of the clear health benefits. In Sankom District, Alhaji Kabiru Jelani said immunisation and hygiene practices have reduced infections so significantly that “our people rarely go to the hospital except for childbirth, antenatal services or routine care.”