Invest In Agric, Food Production Than Distributing Rice –SECRA Director

The Executive Director of the Social Economic and Civic Right Advocacy (SECRA), Comrade Emmanuel Olowu, has urged the federal and state governments to invest in agriculture and food production rather than focusing on distributing rice to citizens.

Speaking on Monday during a Newspaper Review programme on City Mirror TV, Osogbo, and reacting to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s order to distribute rice to citizens during the Ramadan and Lenten periods, Olowu stressed that investing in agricultural production remains the most sustainable solution to Nigeria’s growing food challenges.

He said, “Rather than distributing rice, the government should invest in agriculture, invest in tools, and invest in youth to go into farming. Every state should be able to provide food for its citizens.”

He warned that reliance on imported rice undermines Nigeria’s agricultural sector and food security. “When we are not producing but just buying rice from other countries, it will have a negative effect on our food production.

The distribution of rice today is an indication that Nigeria is in a state of war. Nigerians are now a reflection of refugees,” Olowu said.

He also proposed a system where state governments work directly with farmers within their regions. “The state government should buy from the farmers that fall under their geopolitical regions, process it, and sell it to Nigerian people,” he said.