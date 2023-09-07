Inverter Battery Sparks Fire At Lagos Airport

A burning inverter battery installed at the basement of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos led to a fire incident at a section of the terminal yesterday. Passengers, workers and others at the airport ran for safety following the development.

In a statement by Public Affairs & Consumer Protection Director Abdullahi Yakubu- Funtua, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said the fire incident happened following a spark from an electrical appliance. However, the body said nobody sustained any injuries and the fire was promptly extinguished.

The FAAN said: “At approximately 0723 hours this morning, a suspected electrical spark at the baggage hall ceiling caused the smoke incident that was reported at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport. “The source of the smoke was identified as a burning lithium inverter battery installation in the basement.

“The dedicated firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) and the Electrical Department of the Authority initiated immediate action. “Their swift response and professional efforts have successfully brought the situation under control.”

It said the terminal building was promptly evacuated due to the smoke that had permeated some areas of the facility. The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo, had last week, directed the FAAN to ensure airlines relocate to the new Chinese-built terminal that had remained largely unused because of enough space for wide-body airplanes. He said the old terminal would be refurbished after the relocation of airlines and service providers to the new terminal.