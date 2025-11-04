Invasion Of PDP Secretariat, Act Of Political Lawlessness – Nat’l Forum

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Ex-Officio Forum has condemned Monday’s invasion of the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja by loyalists of suspended National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, describing it as a display of political lawlessness and a direct assault on internal democracy.

In a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Clement Faboyede, and Secretary, Mrs. Hassan Comfort, the Forum said the incident at Wadata Plaza amounted to “a violation of the party’s constitution and an attempt to desecrate the sanctity of an institution built on decades of sacrifice, vision, and democratic commitment.”

“Those behind this inglorious plot have only succeeded in exposing their disdain for order and their contempt for the collective will of millions of PDP faithful nationwide,” the statement read.

The Forum commended Justice A.L. Akintola of the Oyo State High Court for affirming the legality of the November 15 National Convention, describing the ruling as “a triumph of justice over impunity” and “a victory for democracy, due process, and institutional integrity.”

It reaffirmed allegiance to Ambassador Umar Damagum as the legitimate National Chairman of the PDP, expressing confidence that under his leadership, the party would continue to pursue peace, reconciliation, and reform.

“The party shall never be hijacked by opportunists or held hostage by self-seeking elements intoxicated by power and ambition,” the communiqué added, while urging security agencies to bring those who attacked the party secretariat to justice.

Meanwhile, the PDP Youth Forum has declared its support for the factional Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed, urging unity and reconciliation within the party.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the Forum’s Chairman and Gombe State Youth Leader, Jamilu Ali, called for peace and cooperation among party stakeholders, stressing that Nigerians were looking up to the PDP for leadership.

“Our interest should be one. Nigerians are waiting for us, and we ask everybody to support the new Chairman,” Ali said, adding that the group’s backing for Mohammed was driven by his youthfulness and commitment to inclusivity.

“We are the backbone of any society. No community can develop without the participation of the youth. We saw the need to support the new Acting Chairman, who is youth-friendly and capable of restructuring and uniting the party,” he stated.