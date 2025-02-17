Invasion of Lagos Assembly Condemnable – Atiku

Share

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has outrightly condemned the invasion of the Lagos State House of Assembly by armed security operatives on Monday, describing it as reprehensible and unacceptable.

In a post on his social media handle, Atiku called for a full and thorough investigation into the incident, expressing shock that the operatives were reportedly deployed to enforce a leadership change within the Assembly.

“It is bewildering that the invading operatives reportedly had a mandate to enforce a leadership change in the House,” he said.

The former Vice President criticized those allegedly behind the incident, particularly individuals who claim to have fought for democracy.

He accused them of undermining democratic institutions and jeopardizing Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy.

“It is appalling that those who claimed to have fought for democracy are now sanctioning this crass desecration of the state’s foremost legislative body, thereby putting our democracy in peril.

“This act is an attack on the sanctity of democracy and a landmark of indignity to the Nigerian electorate, especially the people of Lagos,” he said.

Atiku noted that leadership crises within legislative houses are not unusual in democratic systems, but insisted that the involvement of armed security operatives was a dangerous precedent.

“The purported invitation of armed security operatives to resolve a parliamentary conflict is an anathema that should be frowned upon and investigated with urgency,” he declared.

He also called on President Bola Tinubu to “focus on bringing Nigeria out of the mess he plunged the country into rather than interfering in state matters.”

