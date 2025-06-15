Inuwa Yahaya: When Vision Meets Global Validation

Share

When the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Fall, chose to celebrate the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir in Gombe State, it was more than a ceremonial appearance, it was a defining moment.

His presence was an affirmation of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s remarkable leadership and a global recognition of the rising status of Gombe as a subnational success story.

From the colorful Durbar procession to the earnest conversations about sustainable development, Mr. Fall’s visit was laden with symbolism. His decision to participate in the 1446AH Sallah prayer and attend the centuries-old Gombe Durbar, marked a rare and powerful alignment of tradition and diplomacy.

The Durbar itself is a grand showcase of Gombe’s cultural pride. It has been held for over two hundred years, where the Emir of Gombe, leads his cavalry, chiefs, and traditional title holders to pay homage to the Governor.

This year’s edition, however, took on global significance with the presence of the UN dignitary, transforming a traditional ritual into a stage for cultural diplomacy.

In his remarks, on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Fall expressed deep admiration for the progress made in Gombe. He noted the peaceful atmosphere, the quality of governance, and the impressive development strides across education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

He described Gombe as a state that has come of age, capable of contributing meaningfully not just to Nigeria’s development, but also to global conversations around the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UN chief emphasized that development transcends the mere availability of resources, hinging instead on visionary leadership, strategic planning, and the ability to mobilize people toward impactful goals.

“Development is not merely about resources. It is about leadership, vision, drive, and strategic planning. It’s about discipline, commitment, and the ability to mobilize people towards shared goals that make a real difference in people’s lives. These are the qualities I have seen in His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and they are precisely why we are committed to supporting him,” he stated.

Mr. Fall’s visit took him to various parts of the state, including healthcare facilities, mega schools, historic sites, and cultural landmarks, where he witnessed what he described as “a remarkable and inspiring transformation” underway.

“I have visited hospitals; I have visited schools; not just schools but Mega Schools. I have seen historic buildings and cultural landmarks. I have witnessed first-hand the transformation going on in Gombe State and the deliberate efforts to ensure sustainable impact,” he noted.

He applauded the state government’s commitment to inclusive development and expressed the United Nations’ readiness to deepen its partnership with Gombe in key sectors.

“We are already working in the areas of healthcare, education, agriculture, energy and others. But based on what I have seen here, we are ready to strengthen our collaboration further,” Mr. Fall assured.

Mr. Fall, a Senegalese national, described his visit as both eventful and enlightening, adding that it reinforced his belief that “vision and commitment can open doors to development, even in the most challenging contexts.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who conducted the UN chief round the State, appreciated the recognition and reiterated his administration’s resolve to deliver impactful governance guided by transparency, planning, and people-centered policies.

As the United Nations begins to deepen its engagement with Gombe state, one thing is clear: Gombe is no longer on the sidelines. It is leading conversations, shaping outcomes, and earning its place on the world stage.

When the United Nations came to town, it didn’t just witness a cultural festival,it witnessed a state rewriting its story, reclaiming its heritage, and rising with purpose.

Misilli is DG Press, Government House, Gombe

