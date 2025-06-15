Inuwa Yahaya Mourns Victims Of Tudun Wadan Pantami Electrocution Tragedy

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic electrocution incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, at Tudun Wadan Pantami in Gombe metropolis, which claimed the lives of five individuals, including the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Regional Integration, Alhaji Muhammad Yusuf Kulani.

Governor Yahaya described the incident as heartbreaking and a colossal loss, not only to the immediate families of the deceased but to the entire Gombe State.

He said: “I received with profound sadness the devastating news of the tragic electrocution incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 14th June 2025, in Tudun-Wadan Pantami, which led to the death of five individuals and left several others injured.

“This heart-wrenching incident, reportedly caused by a high-voltage surge from a nearby electricity transformer, has plunged our state into mourning.

“The demise of Alhaji Yusuf Kulani and others in such a devastating incident is deeply painful. Alhaji Kulani was a diligent, disciplined, and patriotic officer who served our dear state with integrity and commitment. The loss of such valuable lives, including other promising citizens, is a painful blow not only to their immediate families but to the entire Gombe State.

“Let me assure the affected families and the general public that we will collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into the root cause of this tragedy and take all appropriate measures to prevent such heartbreaking incidents from recurring.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in this tragic event. May Allah grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest in Aljannat Firdaus and give their families the fortitude to bear the huge loss. I also pray for the quick and full recovery of those who sustained injuries.”

