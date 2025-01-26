Inuwa Yahaya mourns death of Atiku Mu’azu Buyam

Share

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has received with deep shock and profound sadness the tragic news of the death of Alhaji Atiku Mu’azu Buyam (Muradin Kaltungo), a retired Permanent Secretary and former Chairman of the Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue Service.

The late Permanent Secretary was reportedly abducted and killed in Kano, where he had been residing after his retirement from public service.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, however, has commended the swift response of security agencies, who have since apprehended a suspect in connection with the heinous crime.

He urged them to ensure that thorough investigations are conducted and that justice is served without delay.

On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and associates of the deceased, as well as the people of Kalishen in Shongom Local Government Area, where he hailed from.

The Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to grant them the strength to bear this profound loss, forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and admit him into Aljannat Firdaus.

