Inuwa Yahaya Leads Northern Govs, Traditional Rulers In Urgent Talks On Power Outage, Regional Challenges

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), has convened a joint meeting involving Northern Governors and Traditional Rulers to address the ongoing blackout in the northern region and other critical challenges affecting the zone, including security concerns, economic issues, and sustainable development priorities.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting is currently ongoing in Kaduna, according to a statement issued by his Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli.

The NSGF, under the leadership of Governor Inuwa is focused on charting a unified agenda to enhance regional cooperation and development, leveraging the North’s resources to promote long-term development.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya has been engaging with stakeholders across multiple sectors to implement actionable strategies for addressing security concerns, which are disrupting agricultural productivity and driving up food prices in the region.

Details Later…

