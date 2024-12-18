Inuwa Leads Northern Govs To Restore Land, Boost Food Security

Share

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has led his counterparts in endorsing the first phase of the Strategic Catchment Management Plan (SCMP), developed by the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) stakeholders.

The validation event, held in Abuja, is part of a decisive step toward addressing the environmental and agricultural challenges affecting northern Nigeria.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the SCMP on the Hadeja-Jama’are watershed as a comprehensive framework capable of mitigating water scarcity, drought, and land degradation, which have significantly affected the region’s food security and livelihoods.

He called on all stakeholders to prioritize the implementation, ownership, and sustainability of the plan to ensure it achieves its objectives.

“The SCMP is not just a document; it is a commitment to change, a call to action for all of us to secure the future of our region,” he stated.

The NSGF Chairman assured stakeholders of the Northern Governors’ Forum’s commitment to supporting initiatives like ACReSAL that enhance environmental resilience, promote food security, and improve the quality of life for all.

“This Strategic Catchment Management Plan is a vital tool in tackling the environmental challenges that threaten the sustainability of our region,” he said.

“Through this plan, we now have a roadmap for implementing critical projects to restore degraded landscapes, improve water management, and unlock the agricultural potential of our lands.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasized the urgent need to tackle the environmental threats of desertification, deforestation, overgrazing, and unsustainable agricultural practices, compounded by the adverse effects of climate change.

While acknowledging these challenges, the Governor noted the region’s abundant water resources, which could drive year-round farming through effective irrigation systems supported by the SCMP.

“We must ensure food security through practical initiatives that empower farmers and enhance productivity,” he stated.

Highlighting Gombe State’s achievements in environmental restoration, Governor Inuwa Yahaya pointed to the “Gombe Goes Green” (3G) initiative, which has planted over four million trees in five years, and the significant remediation of the monstrous gullies under the ACReSAL and the then NEWMAP projects.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to the Federal Government’s goal of restoring four million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

“These initiatives are transforming our environment and creating sustainable livelihoods for our people. They show what can be achieved when we combine visionary planning with strategic action,” he added.

The Governor also expressed gratitude to the World Bank Task Team on ACReSAL, and the National Project Coordinator, for their leadership in developing the SCMP.

During the event, SCMP received unanimous support from key stakeholders.

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa and representatives of the Governors of Bauchi and Yobe States pledged their commitment to its implementation.

Federal ministers, including the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas, and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, provided detailed overviews of the plan, commending the collaboration between federal agencies, state governments, and development partners.

The SCMP’s multi-sectoral approach, which includes gully stabilization, afforestation, dryland bioremediation, and sustainable landscape management, is expected to serve as a blueprint for addressing environmental challenges and promoting agricultural productivity across northern Nigeria.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya was accompanied by the Commissioner of Environment, Water and Forest Resources, Muhammad Saidu Fawu and other officials.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"