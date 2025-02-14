Inuwa Hosts Jigawa Gov, Cabinet Members To Banquet

Share

…Says Peer Learning Among States is Key to Development

…Your Leadership is a Model, Inspiration’, Gov Namadi Tells NSGF Chairman

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has emphasized the importance of peer learning among states, describing it as a strategic approach towards promoting development and setting governance systems on the right track.

Speaking during a state banquet, organized in honour of his Jigawa State counterpart and cabinet members, who were in Gombe for a two-day Executive retreat, Governor Inuwa noted that by exchanging ideas and learning from each other’s experiences, leaders can drive impactful governance.

“By learning from one another, our states can achieve remarkable progress. We have much to learn from Jigawa, just as Jigawa has much to learn from us”.

He noted that Jigawa State, under Umar Namadi’s leadership, is making commendable progress through the Governor’s well-structured 12-point agenda.

“Your Excellency, your 12-point agenda is clearly transforming Jigawa State into a model, and I encourage you to remain focused despite the political distractions that may arise.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, emphasized that the Northern region covers a significant portion of the country’s landmass, making unity, harmony, and social coexistence among its states essential in all aspects of life.

He explained that following the intensive two-day retreat, the Gombe State Government organized the banquet to provide the visiting delegation with an opportunity to unwind and enjoy the warmth and hospitality of the state.

In his remarks, Governor Umar Namadi expressed admiration for Governor Inuwa Yahaya, describing him as a leader whose governance style serves as a benchmark for excellence.

“Gombe State has become a reference point for us in Jigawa due to the remarkable transformation it has witnessed under your leadership,” Governor Namadi stated.

“Your ability to manage governance challenges, particularly as Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, speaks volumes about your leadership acumen.

“The efficiency with which you run the affairs of Gombe State has provided invaluable lessons for us. Your leadership, strategic vision and mentorship remain a source of inspiration”, Governor Namadi added.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Inuwa Yahaya and the people of Gombe for the warm hospitality accorded to him and his delegation throughout their three-day stay.

The event featured cultural performances by various groups, as well as the presentation of souvenirs to Governor Umar Namadi, his Deputy, the Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, the Chief of Staff, and the Secretary to the State Government.

