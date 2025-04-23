Inuwa Attends APC Govs’ Meeting In Abuja

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Wednesday, joined fellow governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a meeting in Abuja.

The Progressives Governors Forum meeting, which was chaired by PGF Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, discussed issues concerning the welfare of the party and national development.

Speaking to the press after the closed-door session, Governor Uzodinma stated that members reaffirmed their collective support for the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and for strengthening the unity and progress of the APC.

“We discussed issues bordering on the well-being of our great party and the development of the country,” Governor Uzodinma said.

“We are strongly behind the policies of Mr. President, and we believe they are already yielding positive results.”

The chairman also revealed that the APC continues to grow in strength, noting that some politicians who were not originally elected under the APC are now joining the party due to its people-oriented policies.

“ During the meeting, we congratulated ourselves as some of our colleagues, not elected on the APC platform, have seen the good policies of our party and are joining us. This is a healthy development for our democracy and our party,” he added.

The Progressive Governors Forum is a platform for APC governors to strategise and coordinate efforts aimed at supporting the party’s agenda and ensuring efficient service delivery across APC-controlled states.

Share