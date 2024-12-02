Introduction Of Malaria Vaccine To Nigeria, Symbol Of Hope – Kebbi Govt

Share

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has described the introduction of the malaria vaccine to Nigeria as a symbol of hope and a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to eradicating the disease.

He stated this at the flag-off ceremony of the Malaria Vaccine Rollout held in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

The malaria vaccine, which was introduced to Nigeria by the National Health Care Development Agency with the support of Development Partners, was being launched simultaneously in Kebbi and Bayelsa States.

Governor Idris represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Abubakar-Tafida, said: “For many years, malaria has been a significant challenge, claiming countless lives and impacting the health and well-being of our communities.

“Today, we take a monumental step in our ongoing battle against this deadly disease. The introduction of the malaria vaccine stands as a symbol of hope and a clear demonstration of our unwavering dedication to protecting the health of our citizens.”

According to him, Kebbi State has long remained committed to improving the health and well-being of its people.

The governor noted that the administration’s focus has always been on ensuring accessible healthcare, advancing medical interventions, and addressing the pressing health challenges that affect the communities.

He said: “The introduction of the malaria vaccine into our routine immunisation programme is a clear indication of this commitment. We recognise that the health of our people is foremost to the growth and prosperity of our state.

“This initiative is part of our broader vision to reduce preventable diseases, particularly malaria, and to create a healthier, more resilient population.

“The introduction of the malaria vaccine is a game-changer in our fight against this disease.

“When combined with existing malaria control measures such as Seasonal Malaria Chemotherapy (SMC) and the distribution of treated mosquito nets, we are confident that we can significantly reduce the burden of malaria in Kebbi State.”

With the launch of the vaccine intervention, the governor said, “We are optimistic that we can create a healthier, more prosperous future for our people.”

Gov. Idris urged the good people of Kebbi State to take advantage of the lifesaving intervention, assuring that the “vaccine is safe, effective, and free.

“Let us work together to ensure that our children, our families, and our communities are protected from the scourge of malaria.”

In his speech, the State Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yunusa Isma’il recalled that a survey had shown that Kebbi and Bayelsa were the worst hit states by malaria, hence the flagged off simultaneously in the two states.

While seeking the cooperation of parents to present their children for the vaccination exercise, Isma’il urged religious and community leaders to create awareness among their people.

He appreciated development partners for their support and encouragement to ensure sound and healthy children in the state.

Dr Kamal Musa, the representative of the National Healthcare Development Agency, urged parents to present their children from five to 11 months for the vaccination, assuring that the vaccine was readily available at primary healthcare centres.

He said the vaccine would be administered in four phases at an interval of one month each.

On his part, the Emir of Gwandu, Maj.-Gen. Muhammad Iliyasu-Bashar said: “Whenever you talk about the healthcare of people, traditional rulers must be involved in view of their critical role.

“As leaders of the people, we appreciate and welcome the invention of the vaccine and we are 100 ready to support the vaccination exercise for the benefit of our children.”

The Emir, who was represented by Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad, the Focal Person of Gwandu Emirate, observed that malaria was a known disease in Africa.

The Royal Father advocated for an aggressive campaign to ensure acceptability of the new vaccine.

Share

Please follow and like us: