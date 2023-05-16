Introduction Of Electric Cars No Threat To Oil Sector

The introduction of electric vehicles will not be a threat to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, as gas will play a dominant role in generation of electricity, which the vehicles need to be powered. Rather than affect the oil and fas sector negatively, it will rather lead to more harnessing of Nigeria’s abundant gas reserves. The Nigerian government had signed a Memorandum of Under- standing (MoU) with Israeli and Japanese companies to commence assembling and manufacturing of electric vehicles in Nigeria. Reacting to the development, the Executive Secretary, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MOMAN), Clement Isong, confirmed that the introduction of Evs would not be a threat to the nation’s oil and gas sector and that it will save Nigeria a lot of foreign exchange spent on subsidies. According to him, the majority of the electricity used in Nigeria is generated by burning gas. It is imperative for the national rev- enue to be optimised as much as possible and the things needed to power the electric vehicles can be sourced locally.

Isong said: “We have the Kainji dam, we have some dams and some hydro-electric but the major- ity of electricity is from gas which is the same oil and gas. “Nigeria is a more of gas coun- try than a petroleum country. So the more we are able to explore this gas rather than flare it, the more we are to bring the use of this gas, the power generated by this gas, into the transport sec- tor for instance, then the more efficient we have become in our energy mix and the more sustain- able our energy mix is because we are reducing the use of more pol- luting fuel. “It is a good thing. It is still from oil and gas. The power source is locally obtained. So you save the entire concept of foreign exchange that you use to import petrol or al- ternative source you could have used to run these buses. So it is good to have electric vehicles in Nigeria.

“We need to be sure that we are using the most economical and renewable source to generate electricity. “In all circumstances, if the world is going that way, you need to think strategically and ask yourself, what else can I use my oil and gas for? Because petroleum is used for many things and not just for energy. So how can else can I best benefit from my petroleum? What you need to do is to look it as an opportunity rather than as “It is actually important we maximise the value we are getting from our resources today before they lose their value. Instead of selling of your crude oil and spend- ing the money on subsidy, you have thrown away all the value you have from the crude oil.

“You need to remove the subsidy, optimise the value and use it to build what will make you money tomorrow because subsidy will not make you money.” He added that as a country, as a people and as an industry, “we need to begin to ask ourselves: what is the impact of the changes that the world is going through? Where do we fit into it and how will it change my business. “Businesses die when they fail to adapt to the future. The indications of where the world is going is very clear. We need to adapt as business- es, as a people and as a country, we need to adapt to that future. So there are things that we all need to do to make sure that there is a place for us in the future. “For our national leaders, what is clear is that we need to take all full benefits that we can from those resources. Petroleum will continue to be a resource but it has value, we may not continue to use it for what we have been using it before, but we can use it for other things. There are so many things that are gotten from petroleum. So people will continue to buy petroleum and petroleum will continue to be a key resource. We need to take the full value of that resources. We should not throw it away as we have been doing.”

To consolidate on the devel- opment, the Chairman, Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, announced that his company would venture into the electric vehicle business when Nigeria is ready such that there is the availability of charging stations around the country. Globally, millions of people already drive EVs, thereby in- creasing the prospect of boom- ing sales. In the first half of 2021, EVs captured 7.2 per cent of the global market share of all new vehicles, nearly triple what it was in 2019. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) the stock of EVs will hit 145 million by 2030 – about seven per cent of all new and used registered vehicles in 2030. Investors have already poured more than $2 billion into EV charging startups, according to Pitchbook, with most of the fund- ing flowing in the past five years. The Lagos State Governor, Ba- bajide Sanwo-Olu, had, last year, unveiled the first Nigerian elec- tric car named Hyundai Kona. The car, is a product of Stal- lion Group, and was launched at VON Automobiles Nigeria in Ojo, Lagos State where the car was manufactured. The new Kona, an Electric car is regarded in the European motoring industry as the world’s number one.