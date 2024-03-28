Intrigues, Twists And Turns In Killing Of 17 Soldiers At Okuama

As the country continues to express angst over the recent killings of 17 army personnel, including a civilian by suspected youths of Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, GABRIEL CHOBA, reports on the unfolding development

Background

Twists and counter twist have continued to trail the murder of 17 Army personnel and soldiers including a civilian in Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, which had resulted in a devastating retaliation by the 181 Amphibious Battalion men of the Nigerian Army, Bomadi LGA.

It was gathered that after the reported killing of some soldiers during the fracas, military troops from the Nigerian Army’s joint task force, six division, reportedly stormed Okuama community and launched a violent attack, shelling and burning houses. Also, it was said that the soldiers were apparently out in retaliation over the ambush and killing of their colleagues, who were on a purported peace mission following a communal clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities.

However, in fear of reprisal from military forces, numerous residents had fled their homes, seeking refuge elsewhere. This development was confirmed recently by the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who while briefing the media after his meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, said the community has been deserted by the people for fear of reprisal by the military. Amidst the chaos, military troops have intensified manhunt for those responsible for the deadly attack on the military personnel.

The troops of the Nigerian Army were said to have as of Sunday conducted heavy military combing of neighbouring communities. The situation has caused fear and panic among the residents of Okuama community, who have fled to neighboring Ughelli for safety, anticipating possible reprisals from the soldiers. The incident which broke out on Thursday, March 14, 2024, has continued to spark controversy and conflicting reactions following the massacre of soldiers and recovery of their floating bodies in the river.

Okuama denies involvement

However, some Okuama residents have come forward to deny the killing of the army personnel and soldiers, alleging that the attackers were mercenaries working for a private security company. They claimed that the mercenaries, dressed in army uniforms, invaded the community, resulting in the loss of many lives and the destruction of homes. The indigenes alleged serious conspiracy against the military by elements who want to pin the crime on Okuoma, insisting that they are mere fishermen and potato farmers and could not have gotten the kind of guns to fight or kill 16 army officers.

An indigene of Okuama community, who gave his name as Onajite Idiaphoro, in an interview with newsmen, said; “We were holding our regular community meeting on Thursday when some men in army uniforms, with a gunboat used by this private security company, invaded the meeting demanding to see our community chairman. “As soon as our chairman was identified, the men said that they were taking him to Bomadi for questioning, but the community women resisted the approach because Okuama is under Ughelli South Local Government Area and the chairman did not commit any crime neither the community that demands military invasion.

“The men started shooting, killing two persons instantly and injuring many persons before driving away.” Further, Idiaphoro said that after the first shooting, residents of the community especially the men started moving out fearing the worst could happen later. “After four hours, the men came back with many gunboats, shooting indiscriminately into the community and killing many persons including women and children before burning houses.

“How do our people who are mere fishermen and potato farmers have guns to fight, talk less of killing a whole 16 army officers as wrongly reported?” He queried in an emotion laden voice. Getting emotional, Idiaphoro burst into tears, saying, “Okuama community has been at the receiving end of the crisis with Okoloba, accusing a former NIMASA boss of being responsible for the onslaught. He, however, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and the Chief of Army Staff, to immediately halt the invasion of their community and set up a panel of inquiry to unravel the true killers of the reported 16 soldiers.

CDS orders investigation

Confirming the sad development in a statement, the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier Gen. Tukur Gusau, said the Delta State government had been briefed about the situation. He said: “The troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, while on a peace mission to Okuoma community in Bomadi LGA of Delta State were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

“The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities, both in Delta State. “The reinforcement team led by the commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the deaths of the commanding officer, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers.

“The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime. “The occurrence has been reported to the Delta State Government. “However, the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country. “So far, a few arrests have been made while steps are being taken to unravel the motive behind the attack.”

Ijaw community turns into a ghost town

It was also gathered that following the incident in Okuoma, many an Ijaw communities in neighbouring Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, has turned into a ghost town as residents run for safety in fear of the spillover of a reprisal. The Defence Headquarters confirmed the killings, with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General C.G. Musa, ordering the immediate arrest and investigation of all those involved.

Relatedly gripped by tension on account of the killing are neighbouring towns in Urhobo and Ijaw communities in Ughelli South and Bomadi local government areas of the state. Residents of neighbouring communities said military aircraft were hovering over them, ostensibly on reconnaissance missions. This sparked fear that military invasions and operations in the area were imminent.

Unravelling the killers

The soldiers were allegedly ambushed and murdered by youths on Thursday when the troops went to quell violence between the people of Okuoma and Okoloba. Although no group has claimed responsibility for the dastardly attack, militias are suspected of masterminding the attack on the troops of the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Army. Various sources said the soldiers went to Okuoma to secure the release of one Mr Anthony Aboh, an indigene of Okoloba, who was abducted over the lingering land dispute between the two communities.

The military men were reportedly caught in an ambush on their way back to their base after their meeting with leaders of Okuoma community ended in a deadlock. A source said: “We were coming back to our boats after the unfruitful discussion to release the kidnapped victim of Okoloba community. “Suddenly, there were rains of bullets coming from all directions and some of us managed to escape. “Many people were killed during the ambush, including a former honourable member from Okoloba community, who reported the matter to the JTF.

But the commander and other officers were held hostage and taken to an unknown destination towards the creek opposite the community.” Sources said the lifeless body of the kidnapped Anthony Aboh had been recovered floating on River Forcados. One of the sources in Okoloba said: “We found the lifeless body of Mr Anthony Aboh floating on River Forcados near Ayakoromo community, and like other victims, he was blindfolded with his hands tied behind his back.”

Mutu condemns act

A member of the House of Representatives, Nicholas Mutu, representing Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency of Delta State, in his reaction, condemned the killings and called for a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to justice. Mutu dispelled rumours linking Ijaw community to the crime, emphasising that indigenes of Okuama were responsible for the heinous act. He, however disclosed that two contingent of troops of Nigerian Army were actually deployed separately on the purported peace keeping mission in Okuama.

Although he failed to disclose who authorised the deployment of troops of such caliber of officers to quell a communal crisis, Mutu hinted that the troop were deployed to investigate the killing of an Okoloba boy, but were ambushed and murdered in cold-blood in Okuama. In a statement, Mutu, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Gas, described the Thursday’s killing of 17 soldiers by some irate youths suspected to be from Okuama community, an Urhobo enclave in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state as, “barbaric and inhuman.” Mutu, who is also the Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Caucus in the House of Representatives, said the killings of the solders, including a Lt. Col, 2 Majors and one Captain, on a peace keeping assignment in the Urhobo community was “senseless and embarrassing.”

He challenged all relevant security agencies to work round the clocks to fish out the killers and bring them to justice. The lawmaker also warned that the suspected attackers should not escape justice in order to serve as deterrent to those who may be planning to indulge in such heinous crimes in the future. While condoling with the families of the fallen soldiers, the Nigerian Army as well as the Armed Forces over the tragic development, the lawmaker prayed God to grant the repose of the souls of the gallant soldiers, who were gruesomely murdered while performing patriotic national assignments.

The lawmaker frowned at the purported distortion of facts of the incident in a section of the media, which linked the fate of the soldiers to Ijaw militias in Okoloba, an Ijaw community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta state. “This is far from the truth of the incident. The Ijaw is not in any way linked or connected to this unjustifiable barbaric and inhuman and condemnable act,” he said.

“The facts of the matter are with all appropriate security agencies and they are in fact in public domain. The indigenes of Okuama are responsible for these senseless killings. Two contingents of troops of Nigerian Army who were deployed separately on peace keeping mission in Okuama, particularly to investigate the killing of an Okoloba boy, were ambushed and willfully murdered in cold-blood in Okuama.”

Group calls for independent investigation

Reacting to the onslaught, the Urhobo Media Practitioners Advocacy Group (UMPAG), expressed shock and condemned the killing of the military personnel and some indigenes of Okuama community. The group which raised several posers over the incident, called for an independent investigation and urged the Delta State government and the Nigerian Army to establish a joint panel of inquiry to uncover the truth behind the incident.

The group said that as a body of trained media workers, “we condemn in strong terms the killing of the military personnel and some indigenes of Okuama community.” According to the group, “from information available to us, there is a grand conspiracy to twist the facts of the bizarre incident to paint one party as savages and adjudge another as saints.” The media practitioners’ group noted that from its findings, the incident is coming on the heels of the renewed crisis over a land dispute between Okuama community and Okoloba community.

UMPAG, in a statement signed by Mr. Onojeghen Theophilus Okpare, its Secretary and Mr. Shedrack Onitsha, Executive Member, maintained that the Urhobos of Okuama community in Ewu Kingdom have lived peacefully with their Okoloba neighbours for ages, saying that, “both communities have robust inter-marriages and can even speak both Urhobo and Ijaw languages fluently.” The statement reads in part: “We have also been informed that leading from the killings of the personnel, Okuama community has been completely razed down by angry soldiers. “The situation has sacked peace and law abiding citizens of Okuama community, especially when it has not been established that Okuama youths were responsible for this gruesome killing of the military men.

This, too, we strongly condemn in strong terms. “While we commiserate with the Nigerian military, the Federal Government and the Delta State Government on the unwarranted killing of these personnel, we join other Nigerians to demand for an independent investigation and arrest of the culprits. “To this end, we call on the Delta State government and the Nigerian Army to urgently constitute a joint panel of enquiry to unravel the cause and what led to the killing of the soldiers on the said peace mission to Okuama and Okoloba communities.

“Following from information available to us, we demand that the panel probe the following areas; 1. What was the true mission of the soldiers to Okuama and Okoloba communities? “2. Was the Ovie (King) of Ewu Kingdom and her subjects informed of the military visit on a peace mission? 3. Was the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, informed of the peace mission? 4. Why did the situation report come from DPO Bomadi, and not DPO, Otu-Jeremi? “5. Why would the military, stationed in Bomadi, embark on a “PEACE” mission to Okuama in Ughelli South, without the involvement of DPO Jeremi, and local government officials? “6. Why was the military “PEACE” mission escorted by Ijaw youths? 7.

How come, that civilian members of the “PEACE” mission survived to tell the story, yet no military man survived? “8. If the King, PG, DPO Jeremi, LG officials were not involved, who were those to sign the peace accord? 9. Why did the situation report come from DPO Bomadi, and not DPO, Otu Jeremi? 10. Where did the community source such sophisticated weapons to wage such war against the military men? “11. Why were the police, DSS and other sister security agencies not involved in the military peace mission to Okuama? “12.

Why was the military peace mission only for the Okuama community? 13. From the reports, the bodies of the slain military personnel were recovered from the Forcados River. Who dumped the bodies in the River? 14. Are we not sure that warlords from neighbouring areas were responsible for the attack on soldiers? “15. Was Okuama and Okoloba at war for soldiers to be gruesomely killed in less than 24hrs? 16. Who were the civilians that took the military to Okuama as quoted in the report by Sunday Bomadi Chancel who had earlier claimed over 22 soldiers were killed? “There are many mindboggling questions to be asked on the incident.

From the foregoing, we call on the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and the Nigerian military to thoroughly investigate the attack on the soldiers and the people of Okuama community,” UMPAG said. Adding, “As media professionals, we are mediators and peace advocates; we therefore call on our people in Okuama community and our Ijaw brothers in Okoloba community to maintain the existing peace, while the government and the military get to the root of this tragedy. “We use this medium to call on the military to refrain from assaulting peace and law-abiding citizens of the area in face of the recent development. We also urge parties involved in the communal crisis to refrain from making unguarded statements so as not to fuel the crisis,” the statement added.

How Okoloba, Okuama signed peace accord before brutal killings Our

Correspondent’s investigation revealed that leaders from Okoloba and Okuama communities had signed a peace accord weeks before the urgent incident leading to the killing of the army personnel and soldiers occurred. The peace accord, it was gathered, was brokered by the Special Adviser to Governor Oborevwori on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor. The peace accord followed the crisis, which recently erupted between both riverine communities over boundary issues. Uzor said during the signing of the peace accord that the administration of Oborevwori will not tolerate leaders who are brewing crises in their domains.

While signing the peace accord, he charged leaders of the communities to avoid making comments capable of heating up the polity, stressing that leaders who are brewing crises in their domains would be made to face the consequences of their actions. The Governor’s SA observed that both communities had been living together in harmony and urged them to continue to keep the peaceful relationship they have enjoyed over time. Uzor also encouraged the people to maintain laid down principles guiding them in the past, emphasising that dialogue remains the proper way of resolving the issue. On the issue of the boundary dispute, Uzor urged the communities to maintain the consensus earlier established by the traditional ruler of Akugbene Mein Kingdom and avoid creating unnecessary tension in the area.

He cautioned that any community leader going against laid down rules and regulations will be prosecuted by security agents. On the alleged killing of some residents of Okuama community, the Special Adviser tasked the people to remain calm, adding that security agencies will investigate the issue and bring anyone found wanting to book. Uzor at the signing of the peace accord, had urged the indigenes of both communities to support security personnel with vital information needed to effectively resolve the issue to fast track development in the area.

According to him, “On the issue of the matter, the police have taken a very strategic step which is the function of the police, you know the matter is now in two ways: the criminal aspect and the peace resolution aspect. “The criminal aspect is being handled by the police, guarding everywhere. We should live within the limit of the law. We should not be doing things that will be escalating problems in the community.’’

Present during the signing of the peace accord were the members representing Bomadi constituency in the State House of Assembly, Boyo Preyor and his counterpart in Ughelli South, Festus Utuama. Others present were the chairmen of both local government areas, representatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and representatives from both communities.

Senator Dafinone calls for calm, urges probe

Reacting to the situation, the Senator representing Delta Central, Ede Dafinone, asked those involved in the crisis to sheathe their swords. He also advised the federal and Delta State governments to urgently intervene. He described the situation as unfortunate and unnecessary. The Senator appealed to the army to, “Act discreetly in this situation that they should not allow their emotions to take the better part of their professional judgment by toning down their operations and observe the rules of engagement while dealing with civilians at Okuoma.”

He told the residents of the affected areas to “shun any act of violence that could further escalate this crisis, which could have been avoided if both parties had allowed reason to prevail. “The National Emergency Management Agency should also reach out and provide relief materials to the people of Okuama, many of whom have been rendered homeless.”

Identity of the slain military personnel

Those murdered include; Cpl Yahaya Danbaba; Cpl Kabir Bashir; LCpl Bulus Haruna; LCpl Sole Opeyemi; LCpl Bello Anas; LCpl Hamman Peter; LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi; Pte Alhaji Isah; Pte Clement Francis; Pte Abubakar Ali; Pte Ibrahim Adamu, and Pte Adamu Ibrahim. Others include, Lt. Col. AH Ali (Commanding Officer, 181 Amphibious Battalion); Major SD Shafa; Major DE Obi; Capt. U Zakari, and Sgt. Yahaya Saidu.