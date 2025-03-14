Intrigues Ahead Owoade’s Enthronement As Alaafin

Share

After the hues and cries that trailed the choice and presentation of certificate and staff of office to the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, preparations are now in top gear for his official coronation scheduled to hold on April 5, 2025, in Oyo.

Emergence

Following his choice by the divination team led by the Awise Agbaye, Prof. Wande Abimbola, as against the earlier chosen Prince Luqman Gbadegesin, who some of the Oyomesi Kingmakers kicked against, and presentation to the people by the Governor, the 1978-born new Alaafin, who resides in Canada, went back to his base to conclude affairs over there in readiness for the new life and duties that fate and his people have now bestowed on him.

It would be recalled that a court action was taken by High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, the Basorun (Head of the Kingmakers) and two other Kingmakers against Makinde, following his refusal to recognise Prince Gbadegesin as their choice.

However, Makinde insisted that due process must be followed as he got report that the choice of Gbadegesin was not done after a transparent Ifa divination and that it was fraught with allegations of corruption against some of the kingmakers who were said to have traded the crown for the highest bidder.

To normalise the process, Makinde constituted a fresh divination team led by a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ife, Prof. Wande Abimbola (a diviner and Ifa Priest of international repute).

The one-week divination conducted by Abimbola in Ibadan, eventually produced Prince Akeem Owoade.

Intrigues of different sorts have continued to trail the emergency of Owoade as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo even as he embarks to prescribed rites leading to his ascension of the throne of his forefathers.

Before Owoade’s return to the country last Sunday night from his Canada-base, nine Princes from the Agunloye Ruling House had raised concerns over the manner the Governor presented certificate and staff of office to Owoade at the Executive Chambers of the Agodi Government Secretariat on January 13, 3025.

To them, the action of the governor was a ridicule to the Oyo people and its tradition, though they said they had nothing against the persons of Owoade and Gbadegesin.

Counter-claim

There had been claims in many quarters that the Aaafinelect had been pressured by his immediate family not to take up the position.

Some said he ran back to Canada because he didn’t want to die young like some naysayers had predicted after the transition of his predecessor and 45th Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, Iku Baba yeye on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Speaking with New Telegraph on whether the Oba had abandoned the throne and ran to Canada without observing the Ipebi traditional rites, one of the kingmakers loyal to the monarch and his choice, the Samu of Oyo, High Chief Lamidi Oyewale, shared light on the development.

According to him, ‘‘Our Oba is a government official where he came from in Canada. Before he left, he had sought permission of Makinde to go and properly resign.

Could somebody who never knew he would become an Oba just resign before he was chosen? He intentionally sought permission of a month from us to go and put his house in order where he was working.

“You know by tradition, it is when we finished all traditional rites (Etutu) that staff of office and certificate are given to an Oba. But Makinde decided to do it as he did because he knew the Oba had no chance to prolong the installation, and to prevent any other extraneous thing being brought in.

The governor said he had done his own part, and that if we like we could go ahead and do the traditional rites or not. “The governor said he will do the coronation ceremony and the whole world will know about it.

May God keep the date for us. You know what remains now is partying because the Oba has been installed already. “Whatever will make a Prince to become an Oba have been given to him. He has become an Oba already.

It was our governor that gave him the chance to go back to his base, and tell the people there that he has become Alaafin and that he will soon return to Oyo to ascend the throne.

“On the day he was given certificate and instruments of office, we kingmakers insisted that he could not travel back just like that, but that he must first get to Oyo and let the people see him and know that they have gotten their Oba.

‘‘We said after getting to Sabo Market in Oyo, he could then disembark and go back to Canada. He agreed with us and we all drove down to Oyo that same day. We traversed the town down to Sabo.

It was at Fiditi Town that we started encountering hold up. People started trooping out and were greeting and hailing the Oba.

It marvelled him too when he saw a mammoth crowd of enthusiasts waving at him and hailing him. “So, those saying that he has absconded and is not ready to ascend the throne again are his enemies who don’t want good for him. And they are indeed enemies of Oyo Town.

The Oba just went back to Canada to prepare himself and put his house in order where he is working. ‘‘He has become an Oba already, and nothing is going to stop that.

The governor said we should prepare for the coronation ceremony, and I need to tell you that all the necessary rites are ongoing already.”

Triumphant return

Penultimate Sunday when he landed at the Muritala International Airport, Lagos, Oba Owoade was welcomed by traditional drummers and dancers who had waited for him.

He slept over in Lagos and on Monday morning, he set out for Oyo Town. Some kingmakers, recently promoted Obas, as well as, relatives had gathered at Motunde Village along Ibadan- Oyo Express Road, the boundary between Ibadan and Afijio.

There, he was received and escorted to the waiting hands of Oyo people who were already jubilating. Many of them were happy to confirm the candidature of Oba Owoade, and put to shame the naysayers who had said that he ran away.

Visit to traditional sites

As at last Monday evening, the monarch had been back to the Alaafin Palace after a week observation of the traditional rites of Ipebi prior to his being coronated.

Earlier, he had visited the residences of Baba Iyaji (Head of royal families), Ona Isokun (a royal chief, called Baba Oba), Ona Onimole (Alaafin’s chief herbalist) and Ona Mogba Sango at Akesan Market, area where he would have been spiritually fortified.

Having done all that and returned to the palace, the Alaafin must have gone to Koso where he would receive the ancient crowns.

There is a particular house in Ajagba area from where the Alaafin-elect will receive a sword of authority, after which coronation ceremony will formally take place on April 5. He was officially confirmed as Alaafin on January 10, 2025.

He would formally succeeds Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, who joined his ancestors on April 22, 2022. His plans among others are; to empower widows and widowers, modernise the palace, and preserve Yoruba culture while his reign promises to honour tradition while embracing progress.

The 47-year-old Alaafin-elect hails from the royal OwoadeAgunloye family of Oyo, one of the surviving children of Pa Rasaki Ibiyosi Owoade.

His lineage traces back to Aremo Aderounmu Iyanda Owoade from Agure Compound, Oyo, embedding him deeply in the cultural and historical fabric of Oyo Kingdom.

His educational journey included attending Baptist High School, Saki, followed by obtaining a National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, and The Polytechnic, Ibadan, respectively.

He bagged a B.Sc in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Sunderland, and an M.Sc from North Umbria University. This educational foundation has shaped his analytical and technical skills.

Profession

His professional life spans continents, from being a personnel of former Oceanic Bank International Plc, Warri, Nigeria, Planning Engineer at Oil Reach Company in Glasgow, United Kingdom to his last role as a Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro, Canada.

He is also the President of 100279 Manitoba Limited, focusing on real estate and financial services, showcasing his business acumen and leadership in the corporate world.

As a philanthropist, he is known for supporting education, and community projects, as well as crisis relief efforts.

