Intrigue As Suspended Rivers Lawmakers Embark On UK Tour

Rivers State lawmakers led by suspended Speaker Martins Amaewhule have departed for the United Kingdom on a tour.

Since they were suspended with Governor Siminialayi Fubara, nothing had been heard about the lawmakers, who were on the verge of removing Fubara before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a State of Emergency.

It was, however, learnt that the lawmakers and their families were still occupying the legislative quarters in Port Harcourt after the emergency declaration. A statement by Amaewhule’s Special Assistant on Media, Martins Wachukwu, confirmed that the lawmakers had left the shores of the country. Amaewhule was said to have declared open the 10th Rivers Assembly Legislative Tour of the United Kingdom on Friday.

The suspended Speaker claimed that the legislative tour would afford the House the opportunity to learn new things outside the shores of Nigeria, which would improve the capacity of members for the task ahead.

The opening ceremony, which was said to be the Day One of a five-day tour, took place in Central London and focused on “Legislative Dynamics in the Presidential and Parliamentary Systems”.

Principal officers and members of the House, who spoke at the opening ceremony expressed optimism that the tour would provide another opportunity for peer review and gainful insights for parliamentary oversight.

The statement said the legislative tour brought to three the total number of capacity building programmes organised by the leadership of the House without funding from government.”

Amaewhule extended appreciation of the House to Rivers people for their confidence in the House and their continued support.

