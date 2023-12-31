Intrigue As Edison Ehie Resigns As Rivers Assembly Speaker, Member

The political crisis rocking Rivers State yesterday took a new twist with Ehie Ogerenye Edison, the recognised Speaker of the state House of Assembly tendering his resignation, while also quitting as a member of the State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph gathered that Edison’s notice of resignation was contained in a letter dated December 29, 2023 and addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Edison resigned as a member representing Ahoada East in the Assembly and also the speaker of a group of lawmakers.

Prior to this, Edison was the court recognised speaker loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The letter reads: “This is to formally notify you of my voluntary resignation as Speaker and Member of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly representing Ahoada – East Constituency II with effect from the date of this letter.

“I wish to deeply appreciate my colleagues and the people of my Constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in service to Rivers State subsequently.

“Kindly accept the assurances of my highest esteem at all times.”

Recall that that this development might not be unconnected with the resolution reached by the governor and his political godfather, Nyesom Wike, brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

The president in the 8-point resolution directed that Martins Chike Amaewhule be recognised as the speaker of the House while the actions taken by Edison such as budget presentation be repeated