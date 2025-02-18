New Telegraph

February 18, 2025
February 18, 2025
Intreensic Launches Payment Platform For Education, Consulting In Africa

A payment education and advisory group, Intreensic, has launched with a mission to bridge Africa’s payment and fintech talent gap, by equipping professionals and businesses with world-class payments expertise.

Founded by Nkebet Mesele, a globally recog – nised payments expert and thought-leader, Intreensic aims to address the critical need for structured training and certification in the payments sector across Africa.

“The payments ecosystem is evolving rapidly, yet many professionals struggle to access structured learning and industry-recognized credentials,” said Nkebet Mesele, Founder and CEO of Intreensic.

“At Intreensic, we bring together a world-class faculty with deep industry expertise, combining global best practices with localized insights tailored to Africa’s unique market dynamics.

“Our goal is to equip individuals and businesses with the educational certifications, knowledge, and skills necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving global payments industry.”

According to Statista, revenue from offline and online electronic payments in Africa is expected to grow by 152 percent by the end of 2025.

