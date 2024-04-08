‘Intra-Africa Air Travel Growth Potential Significant’

Air transport specialist and Managing Director of Avialog Company Limited, Dr. Richard Aisuebeogun, has stated that air transport plays a pivotal role in liberalisation and fostering inclusive growth across Africa. Highlighting the theme, “Liberalisation of the African Skies: The Way Forward,” Aisuebeogun underscored the importance of concerted efforts in removing barriers and promoting competition within the continent’s aviation sector. With Africa’s population surpassing 1.46 billion across 54 diverse nations, Dr Aisuebeogun emphasised the significant potential for intra-continental air travel growth. However, he lamented the hindrances posed by sluggish liberalisation efforts and Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs), which impede intra African connectivity.

He identified high operating costs, restrictive visa policies, and disparities in liberalisation measures as significant challenges to African air travel. Addressing these obstacles, he stressed the imperative of fostering sustainable growth and ensuring widespread accessibility to air travel across the continent. Aisuebeogun emphasized the crucial role of enhanced air connectivity in driving economic activities, trade, tourism, and investment within Africa and beyond. Regarding the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) implementation, he acknowledged progress but highlighted wavering compliance among African states, hindering the realization of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and its associated benefits.

He was also of the view that the Africa Continental Trade Area Agreement is one of the greatest initiatives that ever came out of the Africa Union to promote economic growth, socio-economic growth, and regional growth in this initiative of the Africa Free Trade Continental Area agreement.

He, however, said that for the industry to witness continuous growth and stability in 2024, the sector would require government intervention and control of the dwindling foreign exchange market or even provide aviation businesses special window access to the much-needed foreign exchange. The travel expert lamented that institutional funding had been very low, stressing that the volatile nature of the market makes commercial bank funding challenging to access and equally unattractive due to the high cost of funds.