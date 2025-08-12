Int’l Youth Day: Plateau Govt Reaffirms Commitment To Youth Devt

The Plateau State Government has reaffirmed its commitment and dedication to implementing constructive youth action plans aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and smarter business strategies.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, made this known during an interactive session with youths to mark the 2025 International Youth Day celebration on Tuesday, held at Crispan Hotel Jos.

The event, themed “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,” brought together thousands of young people from across the 17 local government areas of Plateau State, fostering a network for a better future.

Ashoms emphasised that achieving the SDGs—such as ending poverty, ensuring food security, promoting peace, and protecting the environment—depends heavily on local action, with youths taking the lead.

“In all 17 LGAs of Plateau State, youth-led agricultural cooperatives are boosting food production and creating jobs. Young peace advocates are preventing conflict through dialogue.

Across schools and communities, youth are advancing entrepreneurship, mental health awareness, environmental protection, and gender equity. These efforts embody the Plateau spirit of resilience and ingenuity,” Ashoms stated.

He applauded Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang’s transformative youth-focused policies, citing the Plateau Youth Agricultural Empowerment Program (P-YAEP), which has equipped hundreds of young people for sustainable agribusiness. The initiative supports the achievement of SDGs, including ending hunger and promoting decent work.

“Youth are being integrated into agricultural and peacebuilding systems—not just as beneficiaries, but as leaders. We are grateful to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, for these transformative, youth-friendly policies that fuel progress.”

Ashoms stressed the need to move beyond symbolic gestures and provide structural support for youth development.

“Youth participation in decision-making must be genuine. We demonstrated this by sponsoring 20 Plateau youths to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies for leadership training, where they developed a tourism policy for our state. Local councils must empower youth as planners, supported by funding, mentorship, and essential tools.”

“Development requires collaboration. Governments must open doors, schools must teach problem-solving, businesses must partner, and youths must deliver solutions. The future is being built—on farms, in streets, and through apps created by youths ready to act,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Development, Hon. Hitler Joshua Pwajok, revealed that over 1,000 hectares have been cultivated in 2025 under the Back-to-Farm initiative.

He noted that the government plans to expand this to 2,500 hectares by 2026 and 3,500 hectares by 2027. Through agriculture, training, and mechanised farming, between 15,000 and 20,000 youths are projected to be empowered.

Pwajok added that Governor Mutfwang is fulfilling his campaign promises by ensuring that young people occupy key leadership roles in the state.

“His Excellency promised that 60% of leadership positions would be given to youths, and he has kept that promise. Today, around 60% of appointments in ministries, agencies, parastatals, and local governments are held by young people, including local government chairmen and councillors.”