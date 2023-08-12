Int’l Youth Day: NYO Urges FG To Establish Development Commission

The Nigeria Youth Organization (NYO), has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgent national importance, make law for the establishment of the National Youth Development Commission (NYDC) and build National Youth Development Centre in the country.

The National President of the organization, Comrade Okorie.C. Okorie made the call on Saturday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital at a press conference to mark this year’s International Youth with the theme: “Green Skills For Youth: Towards A Sustainable World”.

He noted that the establishment of the Commission will give youths a sense of belonging in the country.

“As we all know, every year 12 of August is International Youth Day Celebration as proclaimed by the United Nations which all and sundry are witnessing today.

“It is a day set aside for the youths globally in recognition of our commitment and sacrifices towards the development of the entire society.

“I call on the federal government of Nigeria to as a matter of urgent national importance make law for the establishment of the National Youth Development Centre respectively.

“Governors of various states of the federation are to this extent called upon to set up State Youth Development Commission and as well build State Centers For Youth Development in order to adequately carry the youths along in the scheme of things”, he stated.

Okorie urged the judiciary to uphold uprightness in the dispensation of justice especially as it concerns various petitions before it on the 2023 general elections across the country.