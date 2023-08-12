Int’l Youth Day: Nigeria’s Future Belongs To Youths – Entrepreneur

An entrepreneur and philanthropist, Comrade Okpalamma Innocent Emeka said no nation can make any reasonable progress without the active engagement of her youths.

Okpalamma who is also the South-South Ambassador of Odogwu bitters also hinted that the future and greatness of Nigeria belong to the youths.

He spoke on the advent of international youth day, where he charged the youth to be diligent and hard-working as they remain the future of any country.

Okpalanma said, for any country to make meaningful progress, the youth must be actively engaged in the administration of the country.

According to him, “We cannot afford to stay aloof, we must get involved, and be decision-makers in our different levels where we find ourselves.

“This youth day should revive the can-do spirit of every enterprising youth, and spur themselves to be productive.

“I celebrate all our youth, and urge them to keep faith in themselves, and believe that they’re making the society proud, Okpalanma concluded.