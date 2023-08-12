Int’l Youth Day: Mutfwang Describes Plateau Youths As Productive, Talented, Competent

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has joined the teeming youth of the state in commemorating the 2023 International Youth Day.

Recognizing the exceptional qualities possessed by the youth, particularly those from Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang in a Press Statement issued by his Director of Press, Mr Gyang Bere to celebrate the Youths noted that they are productive, resilient, competent, and talented, and deeply committed to endeavours that contribute to the overall progress of the state.

He affirmed his unwavering commitment to supporting the youth in harnessing their inherent talents.

Governor Mutfwang expressed his admiration for the Plateau youth’s embodiment of virtues like humility, peace, unity, and hard work and expressed his administration’s readiness to foster an environment conducive to the growth of young leaders to ensure that they safeguard Plateau’s heritage.

He acknowledged with pride, the substantial contributions of the youth towards development, underlining the inclusion of numerous young individuals in his administration’s cabinet and strategic government positions.

These appointments, the Governor explained, aim to steer the state’s economic policies for advancement.

While acknowledging that more could be done to address the needs of the youth population, Governor Mutfwang asserted his administration’s policy that members of the Transition Committee for the 17 local government areas should be 40 years of age and below.

He commended the aptness of the 2023 International Youth Day theme, “Green Skills for Youth Towards a Sustainable World,” aligning it with his administration’s “Land is Green” revolution.

Governor Mutfwang expressed his keen interest in partnering with the youth to combat the challenge of drug addiction in Plateau, particularly targeting those involved in the import and sale of illicit substances.

While extending his felicitations to Plateau youth on the occasion of the 2023 International Youth Day, Governor Mutfwang conveyed his wishes for a remarkable celebration. He emphasized that the time is now for building a united and prosperous Plateau.