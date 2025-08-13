Int’l Youth Day, Kebbi Govt Committed To Youth Empowerment

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has reiterated his administration’s commitment towards supporting youth empowerment for them to become self-reliant.

The Governor gave this assurance while receiving the corps members who joined the world in celebrating the International Youth Day at Government House Gate in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Governor Idris, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nura Bala Fingilla, described youths as future leaders and the bedrock of meaningful growth and development of the society.

“The present government has been assisting the corps members by extending hands of fellowship to ensure sanity in the livelihood of the agile youths ready to serve the state”.

The commissioner, who personally donated #500,000 to the corps members, also urged them to continue to support the present administration under the leadership of Comrade Nasir Idris in view of its commitment towards ensuring youths’ development.

The President, Kebbi State Corps Members Union, Ahmed Bello Yabo, thanked the State Governor for supporting the course of their service year, and pledged their loyalty to the present administration of the state.