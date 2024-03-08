Int’l Women’s Day: Abbas Declares Plans For Nigerian Women

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Friday, declared his agenda for women’s empowerment and inclusion in governance, as the world marks International Women’s Day.

The speaker, in his closing address at a ceremony organised by the National Assembly to celebrate women, disclosed some of the plans he personally has for women, as well as those of the House, including amending the Police Act to be fairer to women and revisiting the gender-related bills that failed to pass in the last review of the 1999 Constitution by the 9th National Assembly.

“Critically, I am leading an amend to the Police Act 2022 to ensure uniformity in the enlistment requirements for men and women; amend the rule that excludes married women from enlisting in the police and delete the regulation that provides that unmarried women may only marry after they have served in the police for three years subject to approval from a police commissioner,” he partly said amidst cheers from the audience.

Abbas stated that the House is committed to working with the Executive arm to “create an enabling environment that allows women access finances for investment, take on leadership roles, excel in their chosen careers, and actively participate in national policy-making and dialogue.”

While acknowledging the need to take “drastic and intentional steps” to open up spaces for the inclusion of women in decision-making processes in different sectors, he said this would enable the nation to reap the benefits of the overall empowerment of women.

The Speaker noted that the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House outlines 12 actions to improve women’s political representation and participation.

These, he said, include re-introducing and supporting the bill on temporary special seats for women in the Constitution amendment efforts of the 10th National Assembly; legislation to increase women’s representation in elective positions by creating special women-only seats in the Senate and House, and encouraging state Houses of Assembly to do the same.

Other are introducing electoral reforms to implement mandatory requirements for political parties to have a certain percentage of female candidates in party leadership structure; and passing the Gender Equal Opportunities Bill (GEOB) to ensure women are active and equal participants in Nigeria’s political and decision-making processes.

He added that the House would also work with political parties to provide legal backing to funding or subsidies specifically for female candidates to reduce the financial barriers to entry, as well as strengthen the Electoral Act 2022 to penalise violence, intimidation and harassment against women in politics.

He said: “These reform measures have been prioritised by the recently inaugurated House Committee on Constitutional Amendment, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu. Undoubtedly, we can achieve these milestones with the early commencement of the process and involvement of the Executive and State Houses of Assembly.

“I call on all women’s groups and organisations to join this campaign and apply the needed pressure at all levels to ensure these reforms see the light of day.

“You are invited to submit memoranda to the House of these and related issues to provide us with the necessary insights required to develop home-grown solutions to enhance women’s political participation.

“I have already mandated a comprehensive brief on comparative practices across Africa and the world to guide our deliberations.”

He said “My office has also launched the ‘Bridge Her Gap Initiative,’ a project to address the systemic gaps and inequalities faced by women and girls in Nigeria,” he said, adding that in all these efforts, the House shall collaborate with government agencies, civil society, and the private sector, as “it is only through collective action that we can overcome the structural barriers preventing women from realizing their full potential.”