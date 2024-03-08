Int’l Women Day: Peter Obi Hails Nigerian Women

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has commended women’s contribution to Nigeria’s development.

New Telegraph had earlier reports that today, March 8, marks the annual International Women’s Day across the world.

Joining a host of others across the globe in celebrating the female gender, Peter Obi via his official X account hailed the perseverance, resilience and tireless sacrifices of Nigerian women in the face of many challenges bedevilling the nation.

He wrote: “I like, therefore, to use this unique day to join the international community in celebrating women all over the World. Their existence has made procreation in the World possible.

“On a special day like this, I like to especially celebrate Nigerian women whose inestimable contributions to our nation have continued to greatly impact our growth and development.

“We appreciate the resilience, perseverance, and tireless sacrifices of our Nigerian women, who in the face of the many challenges facing our nation, continue to resonate with hope for a better nation.

“A report by Country Meters shows that women account for 49.4 per cent of the total population in Nigeria. Such significant numbers if adequately empowered will contribute significantly to our national development.

“Education remains the greatest empowerment for all, especially our women. Sadly, the poor female school enrolment in Nigeria has remained a source of worry.

“UNICEF reports that 50 per cent of Nigerian girls are not attending school at the basic level, which is the most important, with girls accounting for about 7.6 million of the about 18 million out-of-school children in the country.

“These challenges must therefore be addressed, to raise a generation of empowered and productive women who will contribute to our national development, peace, and progress.

“I have always made a case for a broad inclusion of women in governance. Our dear women have continued to distinguish themselves in leadership positions and public offices. When given more opportunities, I believe they will do more.”

Advocating for women’s participation in government, Obi said: “Unfortunately, political participation of women in governance has remained very low, despite the National Gender Policy, which demands 35 per cent involvement of women in all governance processes.

“It is reported that in the 2023 elections, of the over 15,000 candidates who contested for different elective positions, only about 10 per cent were women. More women, therefore, must be given the chance to play active roles in governance.

“The entrepreneurial spirit of our women, when encouraged and supported, will greatly impact our economic development. It is reported that women account for 41 per cent of ownership of micro-businesses in Nigeria, with about 23 million female entrepreneurs in the SME sector, who, with adequate support, will aid our journey from consumption to production.