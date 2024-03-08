Int’l Women Day: Peter Obi Hails Nigerian Women

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has commended women’s contribution to Nigeria’s development.
New Telegraph had earlier reports that today, March 8, marks the annual International Women’s Day across the world.
Joining a host of others across the globe in celebrating the female gender, Peter Obi via his official X account hailed the perseverance, resilience and tireless sacrifices of Nigerian women in the face of many challenges bedevilling the nation.
He wrote: “I like, therefore, to use this unique day to join the international community in celebrating women all over the World. Their existence has made procreation in the World possible.
“We appreciate the resilience, perseverance, and tireless sacrifices of our Nigerian women, who in the face of the many challenges facing our nation, continue to resonate with hope for a better nation.
“A report by Country Meters shows that women account for 49.4 per cent of the total population in Nigeria. Such significant numbers if adequately empowered will contribute significantly to our national development.
“UNICEF reports that 50 per cent of Nigerian girls are not attending school at the basic level, which is the most important, with girls accounting for about 7.6 million of the about 18 million out-of-school children in the country.
“These challenges must therefore be addressed, to raise a generation of empowered and productive women who will contribute to our national development, peace, and progress.
Advocating for women’s participation in government, Obi said: “Unfortunately, political participation of women in governance has remained very low, despite the National Gender Policy, which demands 35 per cent involvement of women in all governance processes.
“It is reported that in the 2023 elections, of the over 15,000 candidates who contested for different elective positions, only about 10 per cent were women. More women, therefore, must be given the chance to play active roles in governance.