Int’l Water Day: FG Calls For Partnership To Enhance Water Security

As Nigeria joins the global community in commemorating this 2025 International Water Day, the Federal Government has called for greater stakeholder collaboration to enhance water and food security.

Speaking in Abuja on Saturday, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, emphasized the need for synergy among stakeholders to implement sustainable water management programs and policies.

Utsev said: “The private sector must invest in eco-friendly technologies, support sustainable water management initiatives, and engage in corporate social responsibility projects to ensure clean water access.”

He further noted: “We recognize that achieving sustainable water security requires partnerships at all levels—government, private sector, development partners, and communities.

“We, therefore, urge all stakeholders to redouble their efforts in supporting initiatives that enhance Nigeria’s water security and contribute to peace and development.”

The Minister also mentioned that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has outlined strategies in line with global best practices to mitigate the effects of glacier melting.

He reassured Nigerians of the government’s commitment to tackling water-related challenges, including efforts to achieve safe water and improved sanitation.

The 2025 World Water Day theme, “Glacier Preservation,” reflects the critical role of glaciers in sustaining life and regulating the water cycle.

Over millions of years, glaciers, and massive rivers of ice have shaped Earth’s landscapes, carving valleys and sculpting mountains.

They serve as vital water sources for both people and wildlife in many regions, impacting sea levels and contributing to hydropower generation in some parts of the world.

Utsev also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s determination to: Strengthen climate adaptation policies, enhance flood control systems and invest in sustainable water infrastructure.

He further urged State Governments to implement local water conservation programs, promote afforestation, and enforce environmental regulations to ensure long-term water security.

