Int’l Travels: NCAA Threatens Sanctions Against Erring Airlines

Share

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened to sanction international airlines over reports of Nigerian passengers being denied boarding or deported midway through their travels due to visa or travel restrictions.

In a press statement released in Abuja on Thursday by the Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu, the NCAA condemned the action, saying that it is completely unacceptable and vowed to take regulatory action against the airlines involved.

Achimugu noted that the NCAA had received several complaints regarding airlines selling tickets to Nigerian travelers, only to transport them partway before sending them back to Nigeria from intermediate transit stops. This practice has caused significant distress to passengers and tarnished the reputation of the country’s aviation industry.

According to the statement, it is the responsibility of airlines to inform passengers about any potential travel restrictions or entry requirements before they begin their journey.

The statement reads: “Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has received several complaints about airlines selling tickets to passengers, only to airlift them halfway to their destinations and deport them back to Nigeria.

“These actions, which involve the refusal of boarding/entry at intermediate/transit stops to some Nigerians due to visa/travel restrictions, are causing significant distress to passengers and tarnishing the reputation of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

“The NCAA finds such practices completely unacceptable. It is the responsibility of airlines to inform passengers about any potential barriers to their admissibility at their destination before they commence their travel. Passengers should not be put in a position where they are denied entry or returned to Nigeria only on arrival at intermediate/transit stops.

“In line with the provisions of Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 19.21.1.1, all airlines and their agents shall ensure that passengers are informed of any potential admissibility issues or travel restrictions in advance of their departure.

“Airlines must take appropriate measures to screen and provide passengers with accurate, up-to-date information regarding their travel documents and visa requirements before issuing a ticket and proceeding to board them.

“In light of this, the NCAA informs all international airlines operating in Nigeria that the Authority will no longer tolerate these occurrences.

“Effective immediately, any airline found to be engaged in such practices will be subject to regulatory action, including but not limited to fines, suspension of flight operations, or other measures deemed appropriate.

“The NCAA expects the cooperation of all airlines in maintaining the integrity and professionalism of the aviation industry, as well as ensuring the well-being of Nigerian passengers.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

