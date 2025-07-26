Int’l Tourism Summit Africa Conference & B2B Networking Morocco 2025 Beckons

Organisers of the International Tourism Summit Africa Conference, B2B Networking Event have announced the staging of this year’s edition of the annual tourism gathering, scheduled to hold between September 11 and 14, 2025, at Marrakech, Morocco.

It will hold alongside an exclusive Fam Trip programme for hosted buyers attending the four- day business to business and networking platform that is focused on attracting various buyers and supplies as well professionals and experts in the tourism sector to network and export their tourism products and services, targeting the Moroccan market.

During the event, the participants will enjoy an all-inclusive stay at the elegant El Olivar Palace Hotel in Marrakech. Indulge in exquisite lunches, relax in stunning swimming pools, rejuvenate at the spa, and enjoy unlimited local alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The organisers further noted, ‘‘This event will bring together prominent tour operators from around the world for B2B meetings, where you will have the opportunity to establish new business partnerships, explore collaboration opportunities, diversify your product offerings, and expand your market reach.

‘‘In addition, through inspiring presentations by influential speakers shaping global tourism, you’ll gain insights into emerging trends and innovations that will greatly contribute to the growth and future of your business.’’

The summit is organised in collaboration with some of the world’s leading tourism organizations: Istanbul Tourism Association (ISTTA), The International Ecotourism Society (TIES), Destination Wedding and Romance Tourism Professionals (IADWP), Workshop TravelShop, TravelShop B2B, TravelShop Booking, TravelShop Turkey, and Travel Plus Tourisme and Aventures Morocco from Morocco.

‘‘By joining this unique event, you will not only meet new business partners through B2B networking but also take part in our exclusive Fam Trip programme, discovering Morocco’s legendary hospitality, its majestic deserts, rich culture, stunning nature, coasts, golden sands, and delicious cuisine — creating unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime,’’ added the organising team.

Registration for the event has since opened to the public and industry operators