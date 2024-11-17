Int’l Students’ Day: Tinubu’s Administration Places High Premium On Education – Asefon

Share

The Senior Special Assistant on Students Engagement to the President, Comrade Sunday Asefon has said the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu has placed a premium on various programs that bother about academic development for the benefit of the younger generation.

Asefon who stated this to commemorate the 2024 International Students’ Day Celebration saluted the Nigerian students for being invaluable assets for national cohesion and development.

He made the remark in a statement he personally signed on Sunday, and made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti.

Asefon celebrated his colleagues all over the country for being the solid cord of unity and bond that unites and sustains the sovereignty of the Nigerian nation and prevents the separatists, who were stoking the fire of secession from realising their invidious motive.

The statement reads in part:

“On behalf of the Federal Government, we congratulate all Nigerian students on this year’s International Students’ Day. Your brilliance and determination are shaping a brighter future for Nigeria, and we stand firmly by you in your educational journey”.

The Presidential aide stated that the theme of this year’s celebration: “Education The Best Legacy”, was a signal of the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration places high premium value on the education of all children of school age in the country.

He said this notion accounted for why the president was devising moves and policies to tackle the menace of spiralling out-of-school children and introduced the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, codenamed Students’ Loan, and striking work accord with all unions in the universities for the smooth running of the country’s ivory towers.

Asefon added that to further celebrate excellence in education, various awards and recognitions have been approved through his office in collaboration with Petroleum Technology Development Fund PTDF, National Information Development Agency NITDA, NELFUND, Zenith Bank, and Brisco among others.

Asefon stated that the awards will be announced on Wednesday 20th November 2024, at Merit House Maitama Abuja, the venue for this year’s International Students’ Day celebration:

Speaking on the kernel of the celebration, Asefon said the programme to be midwifed by his office as a wing in the presidency will focus on “Academic Excellence for Sustainable Development”, to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of Nigerian students to national development.

According to him, “This year’s theme, as adopted by my office “Celebrating Academic Excellence for Sustainable Development,” underscores the vital role education plays in shaping a prosperous and sustainable future.

“We seize this occasion to commend His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to education and youth development, as demonstrated by the following groundbreaking achievements in the education sector:

“Establishment of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, providing financial support to deserving students to ensure access to quality education. Removal of tertiary institutions’ staff salaries from the IPPIS, allowing for a more efficient and autonomous payroll system as well end the incessant industrial action by staff unions.

“Reversal of the 30% deduction from institutions’ Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), ensuring that institutions have more resources to invest in academic and infrastructural development.

Approval of CNG-powered buses for national student bodies, reducing transportation challenges and supporting environmentally friendly initiatives”.

Speaking further, Asefon said the ceremony will encompass honouring the best graduating tertiary institution’s students from each geopolitical zone with postgraduate scholarship awards and cash prizes.

He said there will be cash prizes for the best-performing students in the 2022/2023 Law School Abuja, 2024 Common Entrance Examination, Junior WAEC, NECO, and JAMB, highlighting the importance of academic excellence at all levels.

“These initiatives are a testament to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and his steadfast dedication to recognizing and rewarding academic achievements.

“We enjoin all Nigerian students to remain diligent, resilient, and committed to their studies, as this administration is determined to celebrate and empower the leaders of tomorrow”, Asefon said.

