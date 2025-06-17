Int’l Singer Partners With Kogi Media

Share

International singer and songwriter, Juwon Olorunipa, popularly known as Jumabee, has partnered with media professionals in Kogi State as preparations heighten for the 6th edition of Jumabee Inspires, the biggest entertainment event in North Central Nigeria.

Jumabee, who also serves as the Special Adviser on Arts and Culture to the Kogi State Governor, made the announcement during a press conference with journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Lokoja.

According to him, the three-day event will kick off on June 19, 2025, with an album listening party for his latest project, “Son of Margaret”, at Golden Royale Hotel, Lokoja.

The second day, June 20, will feature an entertainment summit at AKK Hotels, Lokoja, aimed at revitalizing Kogi’s music, fashion, event planning, and film industries.

The grand concert is scheduled for June 21 at the Children’s Amusement Park, Lokoja. It will feature over 40 homegrown and international artists.

Jumabee said the event is designed to position Kogi State as a rising hub for entertainment and creative industries. He explained that Jumabee Inspires, which began six years ago, is his contribution to building a sustainable and thriving entertainment ecosystem in the state.

“This platform is not just about music; it’s about inspiring the next generation and showcasing the creative potential of Kogi to the world,” he said.

He also revealed that the event will include scholarship awards for students and skill acquisition training for at least 150 youths.

Earlier, Jumabee paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Kogi State NUJ Council, Alhaji Haruna Adamu, who endorsed the event and commended him for promoting the state’s image through entertainment.

