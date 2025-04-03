Int’l Police Day: Sokoto Command Unveils Community-Focused Initiatives

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has launched a series of community-focused initiatives to mark National Police Day and strengthen police-community relations.

The initiatives include a free medical outreach and sensitization campaign, as well as a sanitation and clean-up exercise scheduled for Friday, April 4, 2025, at Alu Fly Over to Emir Yahaya Road in the state.

These initiatives demonstrate the Command’s commitment to community service, environmental hygiene, and public safety.

The free medical outreach program includes medical consultations, treatment of common illnesses, blood pressure checks, blood sugar testing, deworming for children, and vaccinations.

This aligns with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, remarked that the activities kicked off at the Sokoto Central Motor Park with a free medical outreach and awareness campaign.

He emphasized that the Command’s community-focused initiatives aim to promote police-community relations, build trust, and provide essential services to the public.

The initiatives also serve as an opportunity to honor fallen heroes whose courage continues to inspire the force.

ACP Hamza Daura, the Command’s Medical Director, Hospital and Services, stated that the medical services cover testing and treatment of malaria and hypertension, visual and eye treatment, provision of eyeglasses, dental services, diabetes screening, and pediatric services.

ACP Daura noted that any major medical case that cannot be handled will be referred to the police hospital in Sokoto for proper attention and treatment.

Alhaji Jamilu Umar Gosta, Chairman of the Sokoto North Local Government Council, commended the initiatives, stating that they will significantly boost healthcare services to the people.

Gosta, represented by his deputy, assured support for the Command in achieving its targeted results.

Also,the State Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Alhaji Labaran Garba pledged their members support to the programme .

Garba also noted that the programme has come at a time when his members needed such gesture and commended the police force for the initiatives.

National Police Day is observed annually on April 7, as approved by the presidency, to recognize the sacrifices and dedication of police officers in maintaining national security, peace, and justice.

