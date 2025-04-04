Int’l Police Day: Sokoto Command Organizes Walkathon, Sanitation Exercise

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has successfully organized a Walkathon for Strength and Partnership Building, as well as a Sanitation and Cleanup exercise in public places on Friday, April 4, 2025.

These events, part of the ongoing National Police Day celebrations, aimed to promote a cleaner and safer environment while fostering unity and partnership between the police and the community.

Led by State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Musa, the sanitation exercise brought together community members and police personnel, who worked together to enhance the beauty and hygiene of public spaces.

Tukur Toro, Special Adviser to the Governor of Sokoto State on Environmental Protection, also attended the event.

The Walkathon featured various activities, including warm-up sessions and roadwork, highlighting the commitment of the police and the community to promoting health, fitness, and community spirit.

Ahmed Musa expressed his appreciation to the participants and encouraged everyone to join the Command in celebrating the occasion, promoting a healthier and more united Sokoto Caliphate.

