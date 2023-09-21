Int’l Peace Day: Global Peace Foundation Launched Peace Campaign In Plateau

The Global Peace Foundation Nigeria (GPFN) in collaboration with the Christian Rural and Urban Development Association of Nigeria (CRUDAN) has launched a transformative peacebuilding campaign in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Nigeria, coinciding with the celebration of the International Day of Peace.

The Peace Campaign witnessed an impressive gathering of critical stakeholders, including faith leaders, traditional rulers, youth leaders, women leaders, civil society organizations, and community-based groups, who converged to express their unwavering support for the groundbreaking initiative.

The Country Director of GPFN, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, celebrated the International Day of Peace alongside participants and passionately emphasized this year’s theme, “Actions for Peace.”

He urged everyone to put their learnings and experiences into action, working together to foster peace among all of humanity.

Rev. Hayab’s said is to make a profound impact not only in Plateau State but also to serve as a model for other regions and nations striving for a more harmonious and inclusive world.

“The convergence of diverse stakeholders, all united in their dedication to peace and reconciliation, exemplifies the potential of dialogue, understanding, and shared commitment to overcome longstanding divides and create a more peaceful society.

According to him, the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria and CRUDAN have taken a significant step forward in fostering interfaith harmony and promoting peace, and their efforts serve as a beacon of hope for the future.

Notable stakeholders, including the Justice, Development, and Peace Commission (JDPC), academicians, and paramount traditional rulers, took the stage to applaud the visionary efforts of GPFN and CRUDAN in embarking on this impactful project aimed at changing the prevailing narratives of conflict.

They joined GPFN in commemorating the International Day of Peace, enthusiastically displaying One Family Under God posters and chanting the resounding message,

“We are one family under God.” This powerful symbol of unity underscored the shared commitment of all participants to work collaboratively toward lasting peace in a region that has experienced its fair share of challenges.