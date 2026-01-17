Int’l Organisation Seeks Stronger Collaboration With Lagos, Others In Mathematics

An International Organisation, Darsel, has called for more partnership with the Lagos State Government and other stakeholders to enhance mathematics foundations among the students across the country.

The Darsel Learn-by-Text Chatbot is a digital tool aimed at strengthening mathematics knowledge and reigniting students’ interest in the subject.

Speaking at a media briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, to reintroduce the tool to the students as they resume for another academic session, Darsel’s country implementation partner, Mrs Wunmi Tolu-Alalade, explained that the programme is designed to improve students’ mathematics performance and overall education quality in Lagos and beyond.

Alalade, who called for increased government support across all levels, maintained that with sustained collaboration and commitment, the initiative would improve Mathematics education outcomes and shape a more confident, capable generation of Nigerian learners.

She said, “In an era where technology continues to redefine learning, Nigeria is witnessing a quiet but powerful transformation in Mathematics education at the junior secondary school level.

“At the heart of this shift is the Darsel Learn-by-Text Chatbot, an innovative educational solution implemented by Sapphire Exploits 21st Century Skills Consultancy.

“The initiative has commenced full utilisation across all public junior secondary schools in Lagos State, while pilot studies have also commenced in Abuja, Ondo, and Oyo States, involving nominated schools approved by the respective Ministries of Education and Education Boards.”

She emphasised that the unique feature of the tool is its inclusive and cost-free nature. “There are no financial implications for students, parents, teachers, schools, or Ministries of Education. Yet, its impact is both measurable and far-reaching,” she stressed

She said that the core objective of the Darsel Learn-by-Text Chatbot is to encourage regular Mathematics practice and improve learning outcomes, particularly at the junior secondary level (JSS 1–3), which, according to her, is the critical stage where academic foundations are laid.

“Parents are therefore encouraged to support this initiative by allowing their children to consistently use the chatbot for 15 minutes daily until 30th May 2026, which marks the close of the project for the 2025/2026 academic session,” she added

To further encourage commitment and consistency, Tolu-Alalade stated that a state-wide award ceremony will be held at the end of the Third Term of the 2025/2026 academic session in all states and students who demonstrate exceptional engagement, measurable improvement, and consistency in Mathematics learning through the chatbot will be formally recognised and celebrated.